Digital Trends
Photography

Kodak’s relaunches its Ektachrome film after a six-year absence

Trevor Mogg
By
kodaks relaunches its ektachrome 100 film after six year absence
Judit Klein

It’s been teased for some considerable time, but Kodak has finally launched its Ektachrome film and it’s now shipping worldwide.

Five years after taking it off the shelves, the company believes there’s enough demand for the 35mm color transparency film to give it a second go, a move that looks set to delight long-time film fans in the business of taking stills as well as moving pictures.

Ektachrome is noted for its clean, vibrant colors, and fine grain, with its unique look likely to make it once again a popular choice among film shooters engaged in product, landscape, nature, and fashion photography.

While the Ektachrome 100 stills film is available now (in rolls of 36 frames), Kodak Ektachrome 7294 Color Reversal Film in the Super 8 format is coming next week on October 1, while a 16mm version will arrive “later this year.”

Looking at it from the viewpoint of filmmakers, Steve Bellamy, president of Eastman Kodak Company’s Motion Picture and Entertainment Division, said, “Ektachrome film was the choice for generations of filmmakers,” adding, “The distinct and unparalleled look of films like Tony Scott’s Domino and Spike Lee’s Inside Man could not have been achieved without Ektachrome. We are extremely excited to reintroduce this film to those who know and love it, and to a new generation of motion picture artists.”

Kodak sold Ektachrome in a number of variants and formats from the 1940s onwards, but with sales dropping in recent years amid growing pressure from the digital-camera market, Kodak had ended production of all of its films by 2013.

In the same year, Kodak’s film photography unit was spun off into a new entity called Kodak Alaris. More recently, the company said it began to receive an increasing number of inquiries from photographers and filmmakers about the possibility of it bringing back some of its much-loved film products.

But recreating the film has been a challenging task. Kodak was unable to use the same production method as before because the process requires over 80 ingredients, many of which were no longer available. In the end it made some of the chemicals itself, while calling on the services of other companies to help it create the rest.

“Sales of professional photographic films have been steadily rising over the last few years,” the company noted in 2017, adding that both professional and enthusiast photographers were “rediscovering the artistic control offered by manual processes and the creative satisfaction of a physical end product.”

Ektachrome will be shipped to camera stores around the world, though we’re still waiting for details on pricing.

Don't Miss

Apple vs. Qualcomm: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
irix 150mm f28 macro lens announced photokina 2018 3 1920x1080 copy
Photography

Irix gets up close with the 150mm Macro in new, lightweight Dragonfly finish

Deviating from the company's original ultrawide lenses, Irix has announced a new 150mm macro lens. The Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 is the start of a new Dragonfly line that uses a unique construction for a lighter, durable body.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagrams co founders to leave company 16th annual webby awards
Social Media

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company

In a surprise move, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are stepping down from their roles as CEO and chief technology officer, respectively. It's not clear why the pair have chosen to leave the Facebook-owned company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ricoh shows off upcoming gr iii advanced compact with 3 axis stabilization featured
Photography

Ricoh shows off upcoming GR III advanced compact with 3-axis stabilization

Although many details remain to be seen, Ricoh is calling its new GR III a “totally new breed” of GR camera. Resolution is increased to 24MP, the lens has been redesigned, and it now features 3-axis sensor-shift stabilization.
Posted By Daven Mathies
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on3
Photography

We shot Hasselblad’s fastest lens ever, the XCD 80mm f/1.9, and it’s stunning

With an aperture that just breaks through the f/2 barrier, Hasselblad's new XCD 80mm f/1.9 is the first truly fast lens for the medium-format X1D-50c. The total number of lenses for the two-year-old system now stands at six.
Posted By Daven Mathies
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses f28 80mm f19
Photography

Hasselblad unveils 3 new XCD lenses, including both its fastest and longest yet

Starting off Photokina with a bang, Hasselblad has officially announced three new lenses for the X1D-50c medium-format mirrorless camera, including its long-awaited, fast-aperture XCD 80mm f/1.9.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic lumix s1r ands1 announced photokina 2018 image s series teaser 002
Photography

Panasonic surprises with first full-frame cameras, the mirrorless S1 and S1R

Nikon and Canon aren't the only ones announcing full-frame mirrorless this year. The Panasonic Lumix S1R and S1 are the first full-frame cameras to house 60 fps 4K, as well as being the first within that category to include Dual IS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
panasonic leica dg vario summilux 10 25mm lens announced panasonicnewmftlens
Photography

Panasonic 10-25mm f/1.7, the brightest zoom lens yet, is like five primes in one

Panasonic just unveiled the brightest zoom lens yet, a Micro Four Thirds mount Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7. The company says the zoom lens is the brightest constant aperture lens on the market -- but there is a catch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
l mount alliance announced leica sigma panasonic rgb
Photography

Gear from Leica, Sigma, Panasonic forms one system with new L-Mount Alliance

Brand loyalty just got a little less essential -- the new L-Mount Alliance means that L-Mount cameras and lenses from different brands can work together in the same system. The alliance includes Leica, Sigma, and Panasonic.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica s3 fotos app firmware silver cl
Photography

Leica teases new S3 medium-format camera, Fotos app, and more

Leica has shared five announcements regarding a new lens mount made in partnership with Panasonic and Sigma, an upcoming medium-format camera, a new smartphone app, a new color option, and firmware updates for existing cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Hasselblad-XCD-21mm-product
Photography

Hasselblad’s widest lens turns medium-format X1D into sublime camera for landscapes

Hasselblad's new XCD 21mm f/4 lens turns the medium-format X1D into a travel photographers dream camera -- if you can afford it. We took one with us to Europe to put it through its paces, and it is the perfect combo.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sigma lenses at photokina 2018 sigma60 600mm
Photography

Sigma launches three f/1.4 lenses and the first 600mm with a 10x telephoto zoom

During Photokina 2018, Sigma unleashed five new lenses, two in the Art series, one in the Contemporary Series and two in the Sports series. They cover a range of mounts and focal lengths, including the first 10x optical zoom 600mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis