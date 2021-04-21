Polaroid has unveiled what it says is the world’s smallest analog instant camera, the Polaroid Go.

At 4.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, and 2.4 inches tall, Polaroid’s newest instant camera is even smaller than Fujifilm’s recently launched Instax Mini 40.

The Polaroid Go includes a newly developed selfie mirror, self-timer, dynamic flash, and a double-exposure feature for greater creativity. It also has a built-in battery that will keep the device powered for the time it takes you to get through 15 film packs, which each contain 16 prints.

Those prints are smaller than your regular Polaroid prints, of course, and measure 2.6 inches by 2.1 inches, though the white borders mean that the actual image size is 1.9 inches by 1.8 inches.

In the box you’ll find the Polaroid Go camera, a USB charging cable, neck strap, and a Quick Start guide.

As you can see from the video at the top, the Polaroid Go largely retains the styling of its predecessors, but is just a lot smaller.

Instant cameras have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, proving popular not only with nostalgic folks keen to recall Polaroid’s heyday in decades past, but also younger people looking for a fun alternative to digital smartphone shots.

“Bringing innovation, product design, creativity, and a little bit of attitude back to Polaroid has been our focus ever since we took over as the new team three years ago,” Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO, said in a release this week. “The Polaroid Go is our biggest contribution to this yet. It is just really playful yet incredibly well-designed, and it’s going to make it so easy for you to bring a totally different camera than your phone with you wherever you go,”

The new Polaroid Go instant camera can be pre-ordered now and will start shipping on April 27 for $100 — exactly the same price as Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 40. A Polaroid Go pack of film with 16 prints costs $20.

