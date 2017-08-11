Between the Streams: Netflix-Disney divorce, Letterman’s return, ‘Venom’ casting

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was, and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here at 2 p.m. PT every Friday, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

It’s truly the dog days of summer out there: It’s hot, it’s dry, and for millions of us, it’s smokier than a cigar room in a speakeasy circa 1929. That makes this a great time to go to the movies, but unfortunately, someone forgot to let the movie studios in on the situation. There are zero new blockbusters in theaters this week, and just one new movie we’re recommending for those seeking a popcorn flick to escape the heat: Lights Out director David F. Sandberg’s sequel about a killer doll, Annabelle: Creation. And even then, it’s not exactly getting our highest stamp of approval based on reviews.

That’s not to say there’s nothing to see in the theaters this weekend, however, and if you’re interested in a rich, gritty, and visceral film experience, we’re recommending everyone go see Dunkirk — in 70mm. It’s gripping from the very first seconds, and doesn’t let go until the credits roll. While IMAX or other large formats will do, if you have the chance to see this film in one of the 125 70mm theaters it’s playing in, don’t wait — just get out there and do it. We’ll tell you why on today’s show.

Of course, the movie theater isn’t the only place to escape the heat, and everyone’s favorite streaming giant, Netflix, has made some big moves this week (as per usual), including its first acquisition, Millarworld comics. While most of us may not be fully familiar with Millarworld’s many properties, those deeply ensconced in the comic realm see worlds of possibilities with this move, and we’ll go over some of our favorite possibilities on today’s show.

But it’s not the rights Netflix has acquired that are getting the most clicks this week, but the ones the brand is about to lose. That’s because Disney — seemingly out of nowhere, but actually following many telltale signs — has announced that it will likely be pulling out of its current deal with Netflix for exclusive streaming rights to its many movie and TV properties. Why, you ask? Because Disney itself will be extending its massive, mouse-shaped foot into the streaming world in a big way in the coming years, with plans to stream its many television properties, films, and even its sports powerhouse, ESPN. It has even been rumored that Disney could create separate streaming services to dish up its separate properties: A Marvel streamer, for instance, or a Star Wars streamer, though nothing has been confirmed.

For those wondering about Netflix/Marvel TV series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders, it appears the shows will still available on Netflix going forward, as they’re considered to be Netflix original content. And as for the Marvel and Star Wars properties, CEO Bob Iger has said it’s possible the company may still license them to Netflix, though it’s impossible to say how that will all work going forward.

It’s an interesting development to ponder, and the split with Netflix won’t take effect until the end of 2019, but the further seperation of the streaming landscape is one we’re never all that excited to hear about. In other words, how many freaking streaming sites are we supposed to subscribe to, exactly?!

But we digress. We’ll have much more to discuss on this week’s show, including Disney’s weird new Star Wars characters that are a little too reminiscent of one Jar-Jar Binks, David Letterman’s return to TV on (you guessed it) Netflix, the first picture of Deadpool’s Cable, Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking movie, Milla Jovovich’s role in the Hellboy reboot, Venom casting news, James Cameron’s reanimated Avatar villains, and much more.

