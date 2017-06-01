Trends With Benefits: Apple’s Siri-enabled Smart Speaker and a Robot Preacher



Siri Smart Speaker: Apple will reportedly debut a Siri-enabled smart speaker at next week’s WWDC. Clearly designed to compete with Echo and Home, there are some key functionalities that seem to be lacking. However, advanced acoustics technology among other features are what they think will set them apart.

Ready for a Robot Preacher?: Whether you’re religious, or not, the idea of a robotic religious leader seems like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie. An Evangelical Church is currently testing one out in Germany, complete with arms that raise and blessings in various languages.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

