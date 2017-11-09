TWB Podcast: Driver-less Shuttle accident; Uber Air Taxis; AI Citizens

Uber Flying Taxis: Announced at the Web Summit in Portugal, Uber has added Los Angeles as a test city for it’s “Elevate” flying taxi program. The goal is to deploy the aircraft on top of buildings, so that they essentially never touch solid ground.

Will you ride in a driver-less vehicle?: Las Vegas has been touting it’s impending use of an autonomous shuttle for a while now. It’s finally debuted and….got into an accident within one hour. Digital Trends had a reporter riding in the vehicle when it happened!

World’s First AI Citizen: Saudi Arabia has bestowed citizenship upon an “android”, named Sophia. The interview she gave afterward gave some insights to where AI has made it in, so far. The results are a little unnerving, but is this what needs to happen as we prepare for our fellow android citizens?

This week’s episode features Marie Pardo-Garber, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.