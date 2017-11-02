TWB Podcast: iPhone X release is here; Roku Stick; Robotic Dog; AI Scary Stories

Are you getting an iPhone X?: Unless you pre-ordered, or plan to wait in line at an Apple Store all night, the chances of actually getting an iPhone X on the official launch date are pretty slim. However, plenty of reviews are out and we’ll go over what we’ve seen and whether we think it’s worth the $999 price tag for the base version.

Roku Streaming Stick+: We’re always looking for the next best way to stream the newest tv shows and movies. The Roku Streaming Stick+ may just be the best one yet and Caleb will let you know why.

Enhance Photos, ‘CSI’-style: Scientists at Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Germany are working on new AI-algorithm that can dramatically enhance blurry images. The actual implications are really far reaching, in that we could completely refurbish old photos, upgrade old movies to 4K and much more.

Aibo Robotic Dog: Mechanical pets have also been around for decades, but placing AI in them has brought the creepy and cool factors up significantly. The Sony Aibo is a remarkable achievement that they claim will actually learn to “have feelings”.

This week’s episode features Hanif Jackson, Ezra Cimino-Hurt, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.