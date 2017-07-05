BGR Announces Strategic Advertising Partnership with Digital Trends

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2017 – BGR (bgr.com) announced today it has enlisted leading consumer technology publisher Digital Trends (DigitalTrends.com) as their exclusive ad sales and preferred monetization representative in the US, CA and the UK. Digital Trends will oversee BGR’s entire ad inventory in those territories, optimizing revenue with premium advertisers.

In 2006, “Boy Genius” Jonathan Geller launched BGR quickly generating buzz by regularly leaking exclusive mobile news and pulling back the curtain on the industry’s biggest secrets. Penske Media Corp acquired BGR in 2010 and now will be fully serviced by Digital Trends Media Network to better launch activations and campaigns to maximize brand engagement.

“BGR’s readership and environment is a stellar addition to our network of site partners,” said Andrew Budkofsky, Chief Revenue Officer of Digital Trends. “Their credibility and reputation as a premium technology site make them primed for client and brand opportunities.”

Attracting over 15 million unique visitors a month, BGR ranks as one of the most popular technology websites in the US.

“BGR is excited to partner with Digital Trends on a unified sales offering to create an additional compelling opportunity for advertisers. We’re looking forward to leveraging our scale within our highly vertical and passionate audiences together,” remarked Jonathan S. Geller, President & Editor-In-Chief of BGR Media.

“The sales partnership between BGR and Digital Trends positions us within the top 5 Tech News audiences according to ComScore’s May rankings, surpassing Gizmodo, Wired, and AOL Tech. PMC looks forward to a long and successful partnership with Digital Trends,” added Craig Perreault, Executive Vice President of Business Development of Penske Media Corporation (PMC).

In the past three years, Digital Trends has grown their media network by 1000% by partnering with popular sites like Boing Boing. BGR is the latest addition, and DT plans to announce additional partners throughout 2017.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

About BGR.com

Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Geller, then known by the pseudonym “Boy Genius,” BGR quickly generated buzz by regularly leaking exclusive mobile news and pulling back the curtain on the industry’s biggest secrets. With a large audience of influencers and savvy millennials, the site expanded its coverage into areas including consumer electronics, business, science, internet culture, and entertainment. BGR has now become widely known for its influential reviews, insightful commentary, and in-depth analysis of breaking industry news.

The site currently attracts more than 15 million unique visitors each month and has a global audience of more than 100 million monthly visitors through syndications deals, making it one of the most popular technology news destinations in the world.

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today’s fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.

