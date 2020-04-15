  1. Social Media

Avoid Twitter’s swamp of misinformation by following these epidemiology experts

Misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic is all over the place, including social media. But it’s not a complete wasteland. While Twitter has its share of problems, it’s also a place plenty of people go to share their expertise.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, your state’s health department, and, sure, Steak-umm, there are plenty of epidemiologists and public health experts to follow. We put together a starter list, but pay attention to the people they retweet, and pretty soon you’ll have a packed list of experts who can explain the rapidly changing world we’re living in.

Dr. Trevor Bedford 

Dr. Trevor Bedford is a biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He’s been tracing virus outbreaks based on their genomes to figure out how they’re spreading.

Dr. Carl Bergstrom

Dr. Carl Bergstrom is a professor of biology at the University of Washington. He’s been specializing in debunking all kinds of misinformation for years and is co-author of a forthcoming book, Calling Bullshit: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World.

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia is an infectious diseases physician at Boston University School of Medicine. She’s also the medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit there, and she started preparing to treat COVID-19 patients there in early February.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is a viral immunologist and research fellow at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She and her team have already started first-stage clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Tom Inglesby 

Dr. Tom Inglesby is the director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He and his colleagues are already working on ways to better respond to public health crises like the current pandemic.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki

An immunobiology professor at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki is studying the immune system’s response to COVID-19, an essential part of finding treatments for the disease.

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dr. Ashish Jha is a professor of health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He’s an advocate for widespread testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli is an infectious diseases expert and vice chair of the Global Health Committee at the Infectious Diseases Society of America. She has experience with pandemic preparedness and infection control.

Dr. Adam Kucharski

Dr. Adam Kucharski is an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He has a timely book out, The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread — and Why They Stop.

Dr. Benhur Lee

Dr. Benhur Lee is a professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He has a page on his lab’s site dedicated to explaining COVID-19.

Dr. Marc Lipsitch

Dr. Marc Lipsitch is the director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He’s been laying out the ways the U.S. needs to respond to the pandemic.

Dr. Maimuna Majumder

Dr. Maimuna Majumder is a faculty member at the Computational Health Informatics Program, part of Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. She’s a computational epidemiologist, digging into the data around the virus.

Dr. Ellie Murray 

Dr. Eleanor Murray is an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health. She uses statistical methods to study the effectiveness of treatments for a range of diseases.

Dr. Saad Omer

Dr. Saad Omer is the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. He’s conducted clinical trials for potential vaccines for a wide array of diseases.

Dr. Alexandra Phelan

Dr. Alexandra Phelan is an assistant professor at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security. She works on legal and policy issues related to infectious diseases.

Dr. Saskia Popescu

Dr. Saskia Popescu is an infectious disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist. She offers guidance on curbing infection spread in hospitals.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Dr. Angela Rasmussen is a virologist at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.  She studies host response to infection for many diseases, including newly emerging ones like COVID-19.

Dr. Carlos del Rio

Dr. Carlos del Rio is a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. He and his colleagues have suggested steps to help end the pandemic.

Dr. Caitlin Rivers

Dr. Caitlin Rivers is a computational epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. She researches ways to improve epidemic preparedness and response.

Dr. Faheem Younus

Dr. Faheem Younus is the chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. He’s been trying to combat COVID-19 myths with his tweets.

