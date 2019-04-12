Digital Trends
Social Media

Messenger and Facebook, together again? Facebook tests integrating chats

Hillary Grigonis
By

Remember when Messenger was part of the Facebook app instead of a separate download? Facebook may be reverting back to integrated chats within the main app rather than requiring users to move back and forth between the two apps for both features. After reverse-engineered code suggested the possibility, Facebook confirmed a test involving private messages sent within the Facebook app.

Reverse engineered by Jane Manchun Wong — a tipster who has been right on several previous features ahead of the official launch — suggests a redesigned Facebook app with a shortcut to access Messenger. Instead of opening the separate app, the test opens a page within the Facebook app to access all the chats.

Wong notes that the feature isn’t as fully fledged as the stand-alone Messenger app, lacking calls, reactions and the ability to send photos. Facebook’s statement on the matter suggests Messenger will remain as a stand-alone app with more features, if the test of integrated Messenger ever comes to life.

The look at the app’s code also shows a redesign with a white background instead of the usual blue header.

The change could be tied to the report suggesting that Facebook is considering merging different messaging platforms into one rather than separate chat options for Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. In a statement to the New York Times, the social network said it is working to “build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private. We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

While Messenger originally was part of the Facebook app, the network removed the chat capability from the main app in 2014 a few years after creating the dedicated chat app. At the time, the company said using Messenger was faster than sending and receiving chats through the main app.

Facebook didn’t share the reasoning behind putting the test messages back into the original app outside of “improving the experience.” Besides confirming a test and Messenger’s prominence as a stand-alone app, the company didn’t share any additional details.

Don't Miss

Our picks for the best Android apps (April 2019)
whatsapp business app phone feature
Social Media

WhatsApp finally lets you control who can add you to a group

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to block others from adding you into groups automatically. It means that if someone wants to add you to a group, you’ll have to give your permission first. 
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants people
Computing

Skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants

Skype now allows for up to 50 people in video and audio chats, double that of before. And instead of ringing everyone as a way to get a group call started, you can now send unobtrusive notifications to get everyone’s attention.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adobe summit advertising projects sneaks feat
Business

Adobe gives peek at 7 advertising projects that may make their way to all of us

Deep in development and on their way to market, seven projects from Adobe that use machine learning, A.I., augmented reality and the company's Sensei engine were featured at Adobe Summit 2019.
Posted By Enid Burns
ios youtube update
Web

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy channels, to gaming let's plays, and musicians, they all garner tens of millions of subscribers. These are the most popular.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best washing machines
News

Shop while you wash: Kenmore adds Dash Replenishment to smart washers

Kenmore has added Amazon Dash Replenishment services to its upcoming smart washers and dryers. With the service, you never again have to worry being surprised by having no detergent.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

How a two-year-old Facebook post may lead to jail time for a visitor to Dubai

If you enjoy sounding off on social media, you might want to check through your posts prior to any trip to Dubai after a British woman was arrested there for comments made on Facebook two years ago.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter ceo jack dorsey received an annual salary of 140 in 2018 latest consumer technology products on display at ces las ve
Social Media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual salary of $1.40 in 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual pay check of just $1.40 in 2018, an amount that would only get you one item at a dollar store, with 40 cents left over for, perhaps, a banana.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally releases rebuilt Android app with superior performance

If you've been struggling with a slow and buggy Snapchat on Android, then we have some good news for you. A new version has just been released that promises superior performance and an all-around better experience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook tribute tab memorialized accounts androiddevice pair en us
Social Media

Facebook’s tributes section serves as an online memorial for deceased users

Death doesn't stop Facebook users from sharing memories, and now those memorialized posts have a dedicated spot on the network. Facebook Tribute is a section on memorialized profiles for users to write posts and share memories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to spot gofundme scams kat yukawa 754726 unsplash
Social Media

How to protect yourself from GoFundMe scams before donating

Can you spot a GoFundMe scam? While the fundraising platform says scams make up less than a tenth of one percent of campaigns, some do try to take advantages of others' charity -- like a case last year that made national news.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
Social Media

Your Facebook newsfeed is getting a spring cleaning, and so is Messenger

Hows that newsfeed looking? Facebook has shared an update on efforts to clean up the newsfeed, as well as what tools are coming next. Facebook has new Trust Indicators, while Messenger gains badges for verified accounts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Brie Barbee
linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone
Social Media

LinkedIn: Now you can express love, curiosity, and more with new Reactions

LinkedIn is following in the footsteps of Facebook (three years later!) with the rollout of new reactions that give users more ways to express themselves when responding to posts in their feed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg