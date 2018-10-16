Digital Trends
Social Media

Like a pocketable personal stylist, Pinterest overhauls shopping tools

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 2
pinterest shopping overhaul product pins new copy
Pinterest
pinterest shopping overhaul product pins pinterestshopshortcut copy
Pinterest

Pinterest shopping just got an upgrade. On Tuesday, October 16, Pinterest unveiled a handful of updates designed to make shopping on the platform more streamlined and intuitive. The update brings new recommendations, Product Pins, and a shopping shortcut to the social platform designed for sharing and saving ideas.

For the home decor and women’s fashion categories, Pinterest will now suggest similar in-stock products. Pinners viewing an idea in home decor or fashion will see a new “products like this” section when viewing a Pin. The recommendations, Pinterest says, look for visually similar items that are available to buy.

One update will help avoid navigating away from the Pin to buy only to find the item isn’t in stock, something common with older Pins. The network is switching Buyable Pins over into the new Product Pins format. The new format includes up-to-date pricing information as well as stock availability. Tapping on the pin will lead browsers to the store’s checkout page for fewer clicks in the shopping experience.

With the updates, Pinterest also added a faster way to browse Product Pins. Tapping and holding on a pin in the home feed brings up a shortcut reel, which now includes a shopping tag shortcut alongside existing save and send shortcuts. The shortcut sends users to a page with that item’s information as well as related products.

“Pinterest is like your personal stylist. We can give you recommendations for products to buy based on your unique taste and what’s trending, and show you a range of visual ideas,” the announcement reads.

The shopping tools join existing tools like Lens, Pinterest’s visual search, and Shop the Look, which ties one Pin to multiple products in the image. Pinterest has been a network for shopping inspiration from the start, the company says, because of the platform’s visual nature.

The Product Pins are already rolling out globally. Shopping Recommendations are live in the U.S., with expectations for a global rollout in the future. The shopping shortcut is available with an iOS app update, with an Android update expected to follow at a later date.

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Facebook News Feed
Computing

Facebook’s latest data breach could earn Europeans thousands in compensation

Facebook users in Europe distressed about Facebook's revelation that its latest breach left as many as 50 million users exposed could get some compensation. Facebook also faces a class-action suit and a broader GDPR investigation.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
facebook messenger 2017 android
News

Voice commands could be coming to Facebook Messenger

Thanks to digital assistants, voice controls are becoming commonplace. One day, we may even be using them in Facebook Messenger. The company has confirmed that it is currently conducting internal tests for Messenger voice commands.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best lgbt dating apps adult alone cellphone 1056986
Mobile

Find love with the best LGBT dating apps for iOS and Android

If you're looking to meet someone new, look no further than your phone. Whether it's just a date, or you're looking for something a little more serious, here are the best LGBT dating apps available for Android and iOS.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Creepy or convenient? Facebook’s new Portal smart display follows you around the room

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Amazon Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls between FB friends. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you…
Posted By Denny Arar
best dating apps pexels photo 262008
Mobile

2018's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Instagram says its A.I. can track down bullying in photos

Instagram is turning to artificial intelligence to help it root out bullying on its platform. Following similar efforts to target bullying in comments, the company now has systems capable of detecting bullying in photos, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Sick of Facebook privacy scandals? Here's how to protect your personal data

With a number of security scandals in 2018, it has us questioning if we should get rid of Facebook. Here's how to protect your personal data without deleting your account, as well as how to just nuke the thing altogether.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Kevin Parrish
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
3d facebook photos launch facebook3dphotoslaunch
Social Media

3D Facebook photos jump out of the newsfeed, no glasses needed

You're not seeing things -- that photo in your Facebook newsfeed is 3D. Launching today, 3D Facebook Photos use the depth maps from dual-lens smartphones to add dimension to an image as you move your phone.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram is testing a new way for you to look through your feed

Instagram is constantly tweaking its app to help give its users the best experience possible, so how do you like the sound of tapping — instead of swiping — to look through your feed?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Computing

Was your Facebook account hacked in the latest breach? Here’s how to find out

Facebook now reports that its latest data breach affected only 30 million users, down from an initial estimate of 50 million accounts. You can also find out if hackers had accessed your account by visiting a dedicated portal.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
adobe 2016 sneaks jordan peele kim chambers
Photography

Adobe's "creativity conference" begins October 15. Here's what we hope to see

Each year, Adobe uses its Adobe MAX conference to show off its latest apps, technologies, and tools to help simplify and improve the workflow of creatives the world over. Here's what you should expect from this year's conference.
Posted By Gannon Burgett