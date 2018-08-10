Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook’s less cluttered friend list feeds are no more

Hillary Grigonis
By

Facebook’s new focus on improving the news feed has a new fatality — the friend’s list feed. Facebook began shutting down the curated feeds that only included friends from a specific list on August 9. 

While the actual Friend List themselves aren’t changing, Facebook users can no longer have a news feed dedicated to just the friends on that list. Facebook calls the feature a “lesser-used” tool and said the shut down will allow them to focus on improving the main news feed.

Hidden inside the menu on the Facebook App, Friends List Feed allowed users to view only the posts from a specific group. Facebook automatically creates smart lists based on the information in your profile, like grouping people that list the same place of employment, and also allows users to create their own lists. The list feeds were a sparse version of the news feed, containing only posts from those friends instead of all followed friends and Pages.

Facebook says the feature wasn’t very popular — features tucked inside Facebook’s menu and out of the usual news feed likely see less use on the platform. Friends lists will still be used for privacy settings, so you can choose to share something only with family or just among co-workers.

Facebook doesn’t have a very strong track record with creating separate news feeds — users tend to favor that traditional scrolling feed that collects everything in one spot. Earlier this year, the network abandoned a test that put friends and Pages in separate feeds. (Snapchat’s new design has a similar split, but the network says the change hasn’t changed the amount of time users spend on the platform and views on public Stories have increased.) The real-time feed without the algorithm, the ticker, was discontinued last year.

While the change eliminates separate friend feeds, a number of recent updates help users create a more custom experience in the news feed. New snooze features let users temporarily mute friends as well as keywords. 

This year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his goal was to improve meaningful interaction on the platform and decrease passive consumption. A new feature shared last week will track how much time fans spend on the platform, allowing them to set alerts after so much time has passed.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Growth slows during Facebook’s ‘critical year,’ still reaches 2.5 billion

Facing new privacy laws, Facebook's latest user count isn't as high as previous patterns. Despite a loss of users in Europe, the company now has 2.5 billion people across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

As Twitter cleans up spam, monthly users drop, but daily engagement increases

Twitter is on an overdue war against abuse and spam -- but moving resources to clean up the platform has left the network with a dip in monthly user count. Daily engagement has increased, however.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
linkedIn
Social Media

LinkedIn lets you send voice messages that probably no one will listen to

If sending out an unprompted LinkedIn message to a connection you barely know isn't awkward enough, don't worry -- there's more where that came from. The job-focused social network has now made it possible for users to send voice messages.
Posted By Lulu Chang
photo fomo july 27 2018 adobe igtv dsc3918a
Photography

Photo FOMO: Adobe’s slick Hollywood editing suite, IGTV’s test for teasers

Designed for Hollywood video editors, Adobe's newest office creates a state-of-the-art editing suite while inviting feedback for upcoming software. Find what you missed in this week's Photo FOMO.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
periscope super hearts lauunched application on a cell phone
News

Twitter’s new guideline seek to curb abusive comments on Periscope

Twitter is taking aim at serial harassers and trolls on its video service Periscope. Those who are frequently reported for abusive comments or trolling may soon find their account banned or suspended.
Posted By Eric Brackett
YouTube Variable Speed
Social Media

YouTube videos are now even bigger on desktop — so why are users complaining?

Goodbye, black bars. A YouTube update eliminates the black bars on the desktop video pages. The change makes the video larger and removes the often irking black bars. The update isn't sitting well with everyone, however.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
tinder most popular dating app date night feat
Social Media

It’s over: Tinder won the dating wars. Swipe or stay home

From OKCupid to Bumble, a variety of online dating apps still elbow for superiority, but look at the numbers and the verdict is clear: Tinder wins by a mile. Here’s why the swiping model can’t be beat.
Posted By Joshua Fruhlinger
whatsapp
Social Media

WhatsApp video calls supporting up to four people are now rolling out

WhatsApp has finally brought group video calling to the popular communication app, making it possible for folks to have face-to-face conversations with multiple people at once. Stickers are coming soon, too.
Posted By Lulu Chang
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Facebook dismantles fake accounts that had thousands interested in a rally

A group of coordinated fake Facebook accounts created a rally that had thousands of users interested in attending. Facebook removed the Pages and accounts, shared data with law enforcement and is notifying users that followed the event.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on your Facebook and Instagram consumption

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook and Instagram feeds? Facebook is about to tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social networks.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat product video guide
Social Media

Snapchat now uses speech recognition to animate your face

Get your tongue back in your mouth -- Snapchat's latest Lenses react instead to a specific keyword. The new Lenses animate after hearing a specific keyword, which Snapchat displays on the screen.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 8
Mobile

Here’s how to hide your active status on Instagram

The Activity Status mode on Instagram shows people whenever you are online, similar to Facebook Messenger. If that annoys you, here's how to hide your active status on Instagram with a quick settings change.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Computing

The Facebook dating service will be free of charge and free of ads

Facebook is getting into the dating game. While the feature was one of the surprises from this year's F8, new details suggest what the feature may entail, including a few screenshots from a computer programmer.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Hillary Grigonis
how to create a custom snapchat lens birthday example featured
Social Media

Snapchat redesign woes drop user count by three million, but retention grows

After a million users signed petitions to get the old Snapchat back, the network's user count is showing the early results of the changes with a three-million-user drop in daily active users.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis