  1. Social Media

TikTok stars Blake Gray and Bryce Hall charged for partying during pandemic

By

View this post on Instagram

OG SWAY – jaden ):

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

TikTok megastars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were charged Friday with violating public health ordinances put in place for the coronavirus pandemic after throwing a series of large parties at their Hollywood Hills home this month that were thoroughly documented on social media.

The Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer held a press conference Friday to announce the charges against four people — including Hall and Gray — for hosting parties akin to “really out of control nightclubs.”

“We allege that these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible with a highly infectious disease spreading,” said Feuer. “I want to make a clear point about the allegations against these two party house hosts: If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok, and [are] in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior and best practices rather than brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it as we allege happened here.”

Hall and Gray are two of the biggest TikTok stars from the creator collective Sway House, which gained popularity in 2019 just as other content mansions were popping up all over Hollywood.

Hall has over 13 million followers on TikTok and has been compared to YouTube star Jake Paul based on his provocative behavior and “bad boy” persona. Gray has just over 6 millios followers on Gen Z’s favorite app, is signed with Next Models, and was seen in the front row as well as the runway during fashion week this past January.

Hall and Gray each face up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Friday’s charges came after weeks of neighbors and city officials publicly denouncing the TikTok stars.

Feuer said the Los Angeles Police Department showed up to the residence of Gray and Hall on two occasions: The first time on August 8, following a complaint, and the second during Hall’s 21st birthday party on August 14 — where footage of the influencer-packed event went viral on social media.

Hall’s birthday party was shut down by police for violating the Safer L.A. health ordinance and Hall received a citation, as well as a final warning of noncompliance. Soon after the footage of the party sparked outrage, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti cut off the power, gas, and water to the home.

Feuer couldn’t say at Friday’s press conference that any new coronavirus cases could be traced to the parties hosted by Gray and Hall, but “this might be around the time when individuals could become symptomatic if they were exposed to the disease.”

Hall and Gray are not the only TikTok stars and influencers with millions of followers throwing parties in the Los Angeles area, but they are the first to be charged for it. It is clear the City of Los Angeles is attempting to make an example out of the TikTok stars and their habit of dismissing public health concerns for the sake of going viral. For creators, exposure and social media presence are a way to make money and build an audience — and parties are still the place to be, despite the pandemic.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook made ‘operational mistake’ amid Kenosha shooting

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, addresses Kenosha shooting

Former intern says SpaceX retaliated after sexual harassment complaint

spacexs latest rocket launch scored two major wins spacex anasis ii mission

Facebook is cracking down on platform abusers with a pair of new lawsuits

sandberg says facebook will make changes to combat hate speech login

Facebook calls Kenosha shooting mass murder after event promoted call to arms

facebook hacked

Facebook restricts news outlets that have ties to political groups

sandberg says facebook will make changes to combat hate speech login

Facebook’s automated hate speech detection is getting even better

fbi wants social media data facebook app mem2

TikTok secretly collected unique device IDs for over a year on Android

TikTok could be booted from app stores if Trump’s ban goes into effect

Master Facebook Messenger with these helpful tips and tricks

TikTok creators say they’re not switching to Instagram Reels, survey finds

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter team up to fight election interference

blockchain beyond bitcoin voters cast their ballots on election da

How Boogaloo groups persist and proliferate on Facebook, despite crackdown

facebook hacked

Facebook seeks to protect election integrity with its new voting info hub

Trump with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stylized image

Facebook’s new privacy tool convinced me to delete my account

Here’s how Facebook is preparing for Election Day chaos