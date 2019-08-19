Social Media

Twitter’s latest effort to tackle abusive content focuses on Direct Messages

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter is continuing with its long-running attempts to deal with abuse on its service. The latest effort is the trial of a filter that puts potentially abusive Direct Messages out of view.

Announcing the new feature in a tweet, the company said: “Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind.”

The new section can be found by going to your Messages and tapping on the existing Message Requests button that contains content from people you don’t follow.

Below any new messages, you’ll see a note saying: “Show additional messages, including those that may contain offensive content.” Finally, tap on Show to view any messages that Twitter’s filters suggest may contain offensive content or spam.

Its usefulness will depend largely on the accuracy of Twitter’s algorithms to accurately single out unwanted messages. If you find it’s not working as advertised at the current time, it may be worth giving the team some time to hone the filter’s capabilities.

If it works well, the feature will be a welcome addition to the microblogging service for those who prefer to keep their Direct Messages inbox open to one and all.

Of course, if you’d rather not receive any messages from people you don’t follow, it’s easy to put a block in place. Simply tap on your Twitter profile, select Security And Privacy, and then Privacy And Safety, and then ensure the button for Receive Messages From Anyone is in the off position.

While Twitter still faces plenty of criticism for its efforts at purging abusive content from its site, it has steadily been introducing various measures in a bid to tackle the problem.

In a blog post in April 2019, the San Francisco-based company said that while previously it only reviewed potentially abusive Tweets if they were reported to its team by the user, it now makes it “a priority to take a proactive approach to abuse in addition to relying on people’s reports.”

It added: “Today, by using technology, 38% of abusive content that’s enforced is surfaced proactively for human review instead of relying on reports from people using Twitter. This encompasses a number of policies, such as abusive behavior, hateful conduct, encouraging self-harm, and threats, including those that may be violent.”

Twitter said it’s continuing to work on increasing the speed of its technology so that it can further improve its ability to deal with inappropriate content and take action before it’s reported.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
apple airpods redesigned by mac design team unum 1
Home Theater

The original Mac design team reimagines Apple’s AirPods. Would you wear them?

Most people would agree that if you were intent on redesigning Apple's mega-popular AirPods, you wouldn't make them look more controversial. And yet that's what the team at Frog Design has done — with a purpose.
Posted By Simon Cohen
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review front full
Mobile

Rooting your Android device is risky. Do it right with our handy guide

Wondering whether to root your Android smartphone or stick with stock Android? Perhaps you’ve decided to do it and you just need to know how? Here, you'll find an explanation and a quick guide on how to root Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPad Pro (2018) review
Computing

If you can only buy one, should it be the MacBook Pro or the iPad Pro?

If you need a powerful, portable device that can handle any task you throw at it, both the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro fit the bill. But which one is best? We run down the pros and cons of each device to help you decide which one you should…
Posted By Alex Blake
twitter 13th birthday changed communication anniversary mem2
Social Media

Quit hitting refresh: Twitter is testing a subscribe to tweet replies feature

Soon you might be able to get a push notification when a tweet has been replied to as well. Twitter is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to turn on notifications for a particular thread.
Posted By Emily Price
Facebook Libra
News

In SEC filing, Facebook admits Libra cryptocurrency may not happen after all

Facebook’s drive to create its own worldwide cryptocurrency might have hit a brick wall. In a new SEC filing, the company said that Libra’s planned 2020 launch might be delayed – or it might not ever happen at all.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Josh Hawley
News

Sen. Josh Hawley wants to ban infinite scroll and autoplay videos

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation on Tuesday calling for tech giants to curb deceptive techniques that fuel social media addiction.The bill would ban features that he says can be addictive to users like infinite scroll and autoplay.
Posted By Allison Matyus
WhatsApp in India
News

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, but no fix for its fake news problem

WhatsApp is struggling to stem the tide of fake news in India, its biggest market. In the last few years, its platform has been inundated with an around-the-clock avalanche of misinformation -- misleading mobs into lynching innocents and…
Posted By Shubham Agarwal
facebook is making progress with its plan to let you type your mind brain computer interface device
Wearables

Facebook’s ‘brain-computer interface’ could let you type with your mind

Facebook talked a couple of years ago about creating technology that lets you type with your mind. Aimed primarily at patients with speech loss due to paralysis, the company recently offered an update on its ambitious project.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook journalism grants login smartphone
News

Facebook just deleted fake accounts from the Middle East

Facebook removed fake accounts from UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia because of coordinated inauthentic behavior. The social network announced in a blog post the removal of pages, groups, and accounts that originated in these countries.
Posted By Allison Matyus
facebook ftc fine not enough header
News

The FTC wants to know exactly why Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust investigation into Facebook will focus in on its acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC wants to know if Facebook tried to acquire its social media rivals before they would become a threat
Posted By Allison Matyus
Facebook
News

Facebook is going to add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook plans to add its name to both Instagram and WhatsApp as politicians call for the social media giant to be broken apart and the FTC investigates Facebook’s acquisition of both companies.
Posted By Mathew Katz
YouTube Photo
Web

Were they really that bad? Here are the 10 most disliked videos on YouTube

Ever wondered which videos are the most disliked videos on YouTube? Well, we have the top ten list you’re looking for. Here are the latest videos with the most dislikes currently on YouTube.
Posted By Anita George
Mobile

Telegram’s new Slow Mode aims to bring order to noisy group chats

Messaging app Telegram has just released some new features that are bound to please. Slow Mode aims to bring some order to group chats, while Silent Messages ensures you won’t wake your buddy if you get in touch late in the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Social Media

The EU could hit Facebook with billions in fines over privacy violations

The European Union is reportedly nearing the end of its investigations into some of the cases it has opened against Facebook pertaining to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR. The EU currently has 11 open cases against the…
Posted By Emily Price