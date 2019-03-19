Soldier Knows Best: hands-on with premium 5G smartphones

Share

5G is here, but what does having a 5G smartphone really mean to the user? Soldier Knows Best breaks down how the new 5G smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform can make your favorite device more useful than ever.

The first thing to know about 5G is that it is fast. A 5G phone will let you consistently stream live video in 4K, compared to the 720p or 1080p we are used to.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G uses 5G mmWave to access speeds faster than the broadband connection most Americans have access to at home, making it possible to do things like watch baseball games in live multi-cam streaming.

That speed also lets gamers use devices like OnePlus’ 5G prototype to access console and PC titles from virtually anywhere. Since 5G means ultra-low latency, users don’t have to worry about distracting lag time when playing live multiplayer games on OPPO’s new 5G phone or ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro 5G.

The LG V50 ThinQ applies 5G’s capacity to multitasking and data intensive apps, making it possible to download massive presentations in seconds, and edit them collaboratively, all while chatting with colleagues across the globe via video conference.

All of that speed has to come with a high price tag, right? Not necessarily. To help its users access 5G sooner, Motorola has created an affordable 5G mod attachment for the 4G Moto Z3 and Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 3 5G has been set at a lower price than many 4G phones on the market.

5G is defining what it means to be a premium smartphone this year. And if your device is powered by a 5G Snapdragon mobile platform, you know it’s the real deal. 5G is here and now.

Content sponsored by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.