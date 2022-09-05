 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

After SLS rocket flop, Space Coast visitors make do with SpaceX launch

Trevor Mogg
By

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Florida’s Space Coast to witness the launch of the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built. So it’s a pity that it never got off the ground.

The first launch attempt, on Monday, August 29, was called off just 40 minutes before NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center. Engineers put the cause down to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines.

Then on Saturday, September 3, a second attempt to send the rocket skyward on its maiden flight was scrubbed after engineers spotted a liquid hydrogen leak. It now appears that the next launch effort won’t take place until October at the earliest.

Folks who didn’t want to leave the Space Coast disappointed stayed around until Sunday evening when SpaceX launched its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in its latest satellite deployment for its Starlink internet service.

With 1.7 million pounds of thrust at launch, the Falcon 9’s fireworks weren’t quite as spectacular as what space fans would’ve experienced with the larger and more powerful SLS rocket, which deploys an incredible 8.8 million pounds of thrust to help it escape Earth’s gravity — that’s around a million pounds more than the Saturn V rocket that powered NASA astronauts toward the moon for the historic Apollo missions five decades ago.

But those experiencing their first space launch in person on Sunday will still have been awed by the impressive spectacle of SpaceX’s rocket roaring to space, with the dramatic display likely to have made some folks determined to return next month for NASA’s SLS launch.

For sofa loafers who didn’t have a ringside seat on the Space Coast on Sunday night, here’s SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket heading to orbit:

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/OebHKPE7lu

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 5, 2022

The Falcon 9 has a reusable first-stage booster, and this particular one has already made multiple trips to space, launching Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and two Starlink missions.

To bring the first-stage booster home so that it can be used for another mission, SpaceX lands it on a barge floating the ocean, or back to the launch site. For Sunday’s mission, the booster landed on its Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The touchdown marked the 140th landing of a SpaceX orbital class rocket, and the company’s 40th launch and landing of 2022.

Here’s the booster making its latest perfect landing:

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, completing this orbital rocket booster’s 7th flight pic.twitter.com/2KQJPFZxA0

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 5, 2022

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

SpaceX rocket launch

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’

t mobile revvl news

SpaceX Dragon containing spacesuit parts from ISS returns to Earth

The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft backs away from the space station moments after undocking from the Harmony module’s forward port during an orbital sunrise.

Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation

An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.

NASA announces candidate sites for future crewed moon landing

Shown here is a rendering of 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III. Each region is approximately 9.3 by 9.3 miles (15 by 15 kilometers). A landing site is a location within those regions with an approximate 328-foot (100-meter) radius.

Rocket Lab plans to send the first private mission to Venus

Illustration of Rocket Lab's mission to Venus.

Problem with spacesuit forces early end to Russian spacewalk

The European robotic arm extends out from the Nauka module

Brave little Mars helicopter Ingenuity battles the cold to get back in the air

Ingenuity at Airfield D: This image of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument of the Perseverance rover on June 15, 2021, the 114th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Merged galaxy gives a glimpse at the future of the Milky Way

The galaxy NGC 7727 was born from the merger of two galaxies that started around a billion years ago. The cosmic dance of the two galaxies has resulted in the spectacular wispy shape of NGC 7727. At the heart of the galaxy, two supermassive black holes are spiralling closer to each other, expected to merge within 250 million years, the blink of an eye in astronomical time. This image of NGC 7727 was captured by the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

NASA announces four new astrophysics mission proposals

This image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo.

See distant galaxies sparkling in James Webb’s biggest image yet

This image, from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper, is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

Thousands of stars press close together in stunning Hubble image

This scintillating image showcases the globular cluster NGC 6540 in the constellation Sagittarius, which was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. These two instruments have slightly different fields of view — which determines how large an area of sky each instrument captures. This composite image shows the star-studded area of sky that was captured in both instruments’ field of view.