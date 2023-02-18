 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Look at this weird shaped asteroid NASA just spotted

Georgina Torbet
By

Asteroids are most often roughly spherical, but they do come in all sorts of odd shapes and sizes. From asteroid Ryugu which is shaped like a spinning top to asteroid Kleopatra which is bone shaped, these chunks of rock orbiting the sun can range in size from just a meter across to the size of dwarf planets.

Now, there’s a new addition to the zoo of unusual asteroid shapes, as NASA recently announced it has observed an asteroid that is three times as long as it is wide.

This collage shows six planetary radar observations of 2011 AG5 a day after the asteroid made its close approach to Earth on Feb. 3. With dimensions comparable to the Empire State Building, 2011 AG5 is one of the most elongated asteroids to be observed by planetary radar to date.
This collage shows six planetary radar observations of 2011 AG5 a day after the asteroid made its close approach to Earth on Feb. 3. With dimensions comparable to the Empire State Building, 2011 AG5 is one of the most elongated asteroids to be observed by planetary radar to date. NASA/JPL-Caltech

“Of the 1,040 near-Earth objects observed by planetary radar to date, this is one of the most elongated we’ve seen,” said Lance Benner, principal scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who helped lead the observations, in a statement.

Known as 2011 AG5 for its discovery in 2011, the asteroid made a close approach to Earth on February 3 which gave astronomers the opportunity to take a closer look. Although there was no danger of the asteroid impacting our planet, because it passed just 1.1 million miles away it came close enough for observations to be made using the Goldstone Solar System Radar antenna dish, part of NASA’s Deep Space Network.

These showed that the asteroid was long and thin and around the size of the Empire State Building at 1,600 feet long and 500 feet wide. To the human eye, it would appear to be charcoal black, and its surface seems to be pitted with features each a few meters across.

The observations also helped to refine the asteroid’s orbit; information which is used by the group which tracks asteroids that could come close to Earth — NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It orbits the sun every 621 days and won’t visit Earth again until 2040, but when it does it will come even closer, at 670,000 miles from the planet. That’s still not close enough to be any danger but CNEOS will be keeping an eye on it for the future.

“Interestingly, shortly after its discovery, 2011 AG5 became a poster-child asteroid when our analysis showed it had a small chance of a future impact,” said Paul Chodas, the director for CNEOS. “Continued observations of this object ruled out any chance of impact, and these new ranging measurements by the planetary radar team will further refine exactly where it will be far into the future.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
See a stunning field of galaxies captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
February 4, 2023
A crowded field of galaxies throngs this Picture of the Month from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, along with bright stars crowned with Webb’s signature six-pointed diffraction spikes. The large spiral galaxy at the base of this image is accompanied by a profusion of smaller, more distant galaxies which range from fully-fledged spirals to mere bright smudges. Named LEDA 2046648, it is situated a little over a billion light-years from Earth, in the constellation Hercules.

Stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope continue to entrance, and recently the researchers using the telescope have shared a gorgeous image of a field of galaxies as part of the Webb Picture of the Month collection.

The image shows a spattering of different background galaxies, while the foreground shows bright individual stars and a bright spiral galaxy at the bottom called LEDA 2046648. Located around a billion light-years from Earth, this galaxy is relatively much closer to us than the far-off background galaxies which is why it is so prominent in the image.

Read more
Hubble measures the mass of a lonely dead star for the first time
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
February 4, 2023
A single bright blue star dominates the scene against a dark background with many small stars visible in the distance.

In billions of years' time, after our sun has burned through all of its fuel and puffed up to be a red giant, it will eventually shrink and cool until all that remains is the dense core of the former star, called a white dwarf. This is what will eventually happen to most stars, so white dwarfs are common in the universe. But there is much we still have to learn about these core remnants, and recent research using the Hubble Space Telescope has measured the mass of a lone white dwarf for the first time.

Previously, the mass of white dwarfs was measured when they were a part of a binary. When two stars orbit each other, astronomers can figure out their masses. However, there are also many single white dwarfs out there and it was difficult to work out their mass.

Read more
Watch highlights of NASA’s second spacewalk of 2023
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
February 2, 2023
Earth as seen from the space station.

NASA has successfully completed its second spacewalk of the year at the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata of NASA counterpart JAXA spent 6 hours and 41 minutes outside the orbital outpost on Thursday before returning inside at 2:26 p.m. ET.

Read more