Astronomers enthralled as a hungry black hole wakes up and starts feeding

By
This artist’s impression illustrates the mechanism that could be at the origin of the powerful bursts of X-ray light seen from a newly awakened black hole named Ansky.
This artist’s impression illustrates the mechanism that could be at the origin of the powerful bursts of X-ray light seen from a newly awakened black hole named Ansky. ESA; ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: ATG Europe

At the center of almost every galaxy lies a giant monster: a supermassive black hole that is ten of thousands or even millions of times the mass of the sun. But not all of these monsters are the same: some are sedate and quiet, while others are active and are rapidly gobbling up material around them. Now, astronomers are getting a close look at a black hole that is “waking up” and going from a dormant state to an active one as it starts chowing down on nearby matter.

The black hole at the heart of galaxy SDSS1335+0728, located 300 million light-years away, was quiet for decades as it consumed little matter and was in a dormant state. But recently it suddenly lit up and began spewing out X-rays as it woke up and started feeding.

Astronomers have been watching the black hole using a European Space Agency (ESA) telescope called XMM-Newton, as well as NASA’s NICER, Chandra and Swift telescopes.

“This rare event provides an opportunity for astronomers to observe a black hole’s behavior in real time, using X-ray space telescopes,” said lead researcher Lorena Hernández-García of Valparaiso University. “This phenomenon is known as a quasiperiodic eruption, or QPE. QPEs are short-lived flaring events. And this is the first time we have observed such an event in a black hole that seems to be waking up.”

The bright center of this galaxy has been nicknamed “Ansky,” and astronomers have been observing it since 2019. They still don’t know what causes a black hole to switch on like this, and it’s a rare opportunity to study a black hole coming out of its slumber — and this one is especially powerful.

“The bursts of X-rays from Ansky are ten times longer and ten times more luminous than what we see from a typical QPE,” said fellow researcher Joheen Chakraborty of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Each of these eruptions is releasing a hundred times more energy than we have seen elsewhere. Ansky’s eruptions also show the longest cadence ever observed, of about 4.5 days. This pushes our models to their limits and challenges our existing ideas about how these X-ray flashes are being generated.”

Black holes typically give off X-rays because the matter swirling around them, in a region called the accretion disk, gets extremely hot. But these bursts of energy are so strong that they suggest something different is happening: perhaps an object like a star or a smaller black hole is being yanked into the accretion disk and causing a shock wave in the surrounding material, creating a burst of X-rays.

The researchers hope that by continuing to observe the way that Ansky evolves, they can get more information over time. “For QPEs, we’re still at the point where we have more models than data, and we need more observations to understand what’s happening,” said ESA Research Fellow and X-ray astronomer, Erwan Quintin.

“We thought that QPEs were the result of small celestial objects being captured by much larger ones and spiraling down towards them. Ansky’s eruptions seem to be telling us a different story.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Scientists want your help to search for black holes
An illustration of a black hole.

Even though black holes swallow anything that comes near them -- even light -- they are still possible to locate by looking for signs of their effects. Black holes are extremely dense, so they have a lot of mass and a strong gravitational effect that can be observed from light-years away. But the universe is a big place, and researchers are hoping that the public can help them to identify more black holes in the name of scientific exploration.

A project called Black Hole Hunter invites members of the public to search through data collected by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to look for signs of a black hole. Using a technique called gravitational microlensing, citizen scientists will look at how the brightness of light from various stars changes over time, looking for indications that a black hole could have passed in front of a star and bent the light coming from it. This should enable the project to identify black holes that would otherwise be invisible.

Read more
Record-breaking supermassive black hole is oldest even seen in X-rays
Astronomers found the most distant black hole ever detected in X-rays (in a galaxy dubbed UHZ1) using the Chandra and Webb telescopes. X-ray emission is a telltale signature of a growing supermassive black hole. This result may explain how some of the first supermassive black holes in the universe formed. This composite image shows the galaxy cluster Abell 2744 that UHZ1 is located behind, in X-rays from Chandra (purple) and infrared data from Webb (red, green, blue).

Astronomers recently discovered the most distant black hole ever observed in the X-ray wavelength, and it has some unusual properties that could help uncover the mysteries of how the largest black holes form.

Within the center of most galaxies lies a supermassive black hole, which is hundreds of thousands or even millions or billions of times the mass of our sun. These huge black holes are thought to be related to the way in which galaxies form, but this relationship isn't clear -- and how exactly supermassive black holes grow so massive is also an open question.

Read more
This peculiar galaxy has two supermassive black holes at its heart
The billion-year-old aftermath of a double spiral galaxy collision, at the heart of which is a pair of supermassive black holes.

As hard as it is to picture, with billions or even trillions of galaxies in the universe, entire galaxies can collide with each other. When that happens, one galaxy can be destroyed or the two can merge into one. But even in the case of galaxy mergers, the effects of the collision are often visible for billions of years afterward.

That's shown in a recent image taken by the Gemini South observatory, which shows the chaotic result of a merger between two spiral galaxies 1 billion years ago.

Read more