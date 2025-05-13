 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Listen to the sounds of a black hole with these NASA sonifications

By
WR 124, a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star.
WR 124, a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Infrared: (Herschel) ESA/NASA/Caltech, (Spitzer) NASA/JPL/Caltech, (WISE) NASA/JPL/Caltech; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team; Image processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Major

Black holes are some of the most extreme objects in the cosmos. These massive, extraordinarily dense objects have such strong gravity that they suck in anything which comes to close to them — even light. But that doesn’t mean that black holes are featureless. Although the black holes themselves are invisible, the clouds of dust and gas around them can get extremely hot and glow brightly, enabling telescopes to ‘see’ the black hole in detail.

It’s not just images that allow us to experience black holes though. NASA has produced a set of sonifications of black holes, turning these images into sounds as a different way to convey data collected by telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE).

Recommended Videos

The three sonifications are shared below, showing three different stages in the life of a black hole.

First up is WR 124, a type of star called a Wolf-Rayet which is a potential precursor to a black hole. As these old, massive stars come to the end of their lives, they start throwing off layers of gas into space, creating elaborate clouds around them. Eventually, when it has thrown off enough of its material, this star may collapse and become a new black hole.

Related

In the sonification, the sounds start at the center where the core is, and moving out the X-day data is represented by harp sounds while data from James Webb is represented by bells. The other infrared data, from three different telescopes, is represented by strings.

The second sonification is of SS 433, a binary system consisting of a star like our sun and a much heavier partner which is thought to be either a black hole or a neutron star. The two objects orbit each other, creating changes in X-rays which are detectable by telescopes on Earth. Combining the X-ray data with infrared and radio, this sonification moves from right to left across the image. Points of light that are nearer the top of the image are represented by higher notes, while radio, infrared, and X-ray light is represented by low, medium, and high pitches. The stars in the background can be heard as water drop noises.

Finally, Centaurus A is a nearby and well-known galaxy, which is famous for being extremely bright and giving off strong radio waves. At its heart, this galaxy hosts an enormous supermassive black hole which is the star of this sonification. The black hole gives out a jet which is the source of the radio waves, and the sonification traces its effect in radar style, moving clockwise and representing X-ray data from Chandra as wind chimes, with X-ray data from IXPE in a continuous wind sound.

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…

Editors’ Recommendations

NASA 360-degree video shows what it’s like to plunge into a black hole
A black hole according to NASA's 360-degree video.

360 Video: NASA Simulation Shows a Flight Around a Black Hole

If you were having a bad day, plunging into a black hole would be enough to really top it off. Apparently, you’d experience a process known as “spaghettification” in which the black hole’s enormous gravitational force would compress your entire body while stretching it out at the same time, leaving you a bit noodle-like. Falling into a supermassive black hole would be a slightly less horrendous experience, apparently.

Read more
Biggest stellar black hole to date discovered in our galaxy
Astronomers have found the most massive stellar black hole in our galaxy, thanks to the wobbling motion it induces on a companion star. This artist’s impression shows the orbits of both the star and the black hole, dubbed Gaia BH3, around their common centre of mass. This wobbling was measured over several years with the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission. Additional data from other telescopes, including ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, confirmed that the mass of this black hole is 33 times that of our Sun. The chemical composition of the companion star suggests that the black hole was formed after the collapse of a massive star with very few heavy elements, or metals, as predicted by theory.

Black holes generally come in two sizes: big and really big. As they are so dense, they are measured in terms of mass rather than size, and astronomers call these two groups of stellar mass black holes (as in, equivalent to the mass of the sun) and supermassive black holes. Why there are hardly any intermediate-mass black holes is an ongoing question in astronomy research, and the most massive stellar mass black holes known in our galaxy tend to be up to 20 times the mass of the sun. Recently, though, astronomers have discovered a much larger stellar mass black hole that weighs 33 times the mass of the sun.

Not only is this new discovery the most massive stellar black hole discovered in our galaxy to date but it is also surprisingly close to us. Located just 2,000 light-years away, it is one of the closest known black holes to Earth.

Read more
Stunning image shows the magnetic fields of our galaxy’s supermassive black hole
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, who produced the first ever image of our Milky Way black hole released in 2022, has captured a new view of the massive object at the center of our Galaxy: how it looks in polarized light. This is the first time astronomers have been able to measure polarization, a signature of magnetic fields, this close to the edge of Sagittarius A*. This image shows the polarized view of the Milky Way black hole. The lines mark the orientation of polarization, which is related to the magnetic field around the shadow of the black hole.

The Event Horizon Telescope collaboration, the group that took the historic first-ever image of a black hole, is back with a new stunning black hole image. This one shows the magnetic fields twirling around the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy, Sagittarius A*.

Black holes are hard to image because they swallow anything that comes close to them, even light, due to their immensely powerful gravity. However, that doesn't mean they are invisible. The black hole itself can't be seen, but the swirling matter around the event horizon's edges glows brightly enough to be imaged. This new image takes advantage of a feature of light called polarization, revealing the powerful magnetic fields that twirl around the enormous black hole.

Read more