 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

This oddball pair of stars is producing dust shells like clockwork

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted an intriguing object created by a rare pair of stars that are encircled by rings of dust. The pair, known as Wolf-Rayet 140, is located 5,000 light-years away and could us learn about the interstellar medium between stars and how stars form.

This system consists of two stars, one older and massive of a type called a Wolf-Rayet star, and the other hot a blue-white type called an O-type star. And they orbit in such a way that they come close together once every eight years. When that happens, the stellar winds that each star gives off begin to interact. This interaction causes the large Wolf-Rayet star to shed some of its stellar material, which forms dust.

Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140.
Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140. The remarkable regularity of the shells’ spacing indicates that they form like clockwork during the stars’ eight-year orbit cycle, when the two members of the binary make their closest approach to one another. In this image, blue, green, and red were assigned to Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) data at 7.7, 15, and 21 microns (F770W, F1500W, and F2100W filters, respectively). NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, NASA-JPL, Caltech

It is this formation of dust every eight years which creates the dust shells seen in the image above. Each interaction creates a new shell, and at least 17 of these shells are visible in the Webb data, showing over 130 years of history between the two stars.

“We’re looking at over a century of dust production from this system,” said lead author Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF’s NOIRLab, in a statement. “The image also illustrates just how sensitive this telescope is. Before, we were only able to see two dust rings, using ground-based telescopes. Now we see at least 17 of them.”

Webb was able to see the many shells using its Mid-Infrared instrument, which allowed the researchers to use different filters to see the chemical composition of the dust shells. They found they are made of compounds called Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are found in the space between stars — called the interstellar medium — and which play an important role in how stars form. There are only around 600 Wolf-Rayet stars known, but there could be evidence of many more in our galaxy.

“Even though Wolf-Rayet stars are rare in our galaxy because they are short-lived as far as stars go, it’s possible they’ve been producing lots of dust throughout the history of the galaxy before they explode and/or form black holes,” said co-author Patrick Morris of Caltech. “I think with NASA’s new space telescope we’re going to learn a lot more about how these stars shape the material between stars and trigger new star formation in galaxies.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA did something special 64 years ago today
nasa first spacecraft mission 64 years ago today satellite pioneer i reconstructed replica a19640665000 at smithsonian steph
NASA aces test of robot balloon that could one day explore Venus
A prototype of an aerobot balloon that could one day explore Venus.
Two interacting galaxies are warped by gravitational forces in Hubble image
The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
X-ray data from Chandra gives a new view of Webb’s first images
X-rays from Chandra have been combined with infrared data from early publicly-released James Webb Space Telescope images.
NASA takes a closer look at DART’s final images before asteroid crash
The Dimorphos asteroid as seen from NASA's DART spacecraft.
Check out this awesome footage of a triple-booster rocket launch
A ULA Delta IV rocket launching to space in September 2022.
What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft shares first image from Jupiter moon flyby
Jupiter's Europa moon captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
DART asteroid impact imaged by Webb and Hubble space telescopes
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
SpaceX eyes mission to extend life of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
The Hubble Space Telescope floats above Earth.
NASA’s observatory in an airplane, SOFIA, takes its last flight
NASA's SOFIA observatory in the air.
Hubble spots cocoon of gas protecting galaxy for the first time
Researchers have used spectroscopic observations of ultraviolet light from quasars to detect and map the Magellanic Corona, a diffuse halo of hot, supercharged gas surrounding the Small and Large Magellanic Clouds. Shown in purple, the corona stretches more than 100,000 light-years from the main mass of stars, gas, and dust that make up the Magellanic Clouds, intermingling with the hotter and more extensive corona that surrounds the Milky Way.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch