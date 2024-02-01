The 5 best telescopes for astrophotography in 2024

Observing the night sky through a telescope is one of life’s great joys, and a wonderful way to learn about space and the universe beyond our planet. But perhaps even better is sharing that experience with others, through the hobby of astrophotography. In an era when every smartphone has a sophisticated camera attached, it’s easy to overlook the skill, value, and artistry in photography. But taking stunning photos of the night sky and of particular celestial objects is a highly rewarding endeavor, bringing together technical mastery of equipment with a flair for artistic views of beautiful objects.



If you’re interested in astrophotography and are looking for a telescope for your hobby, we’ve rounded up suggestions for five of the best telescopes to meet the particular needs of both observing and photographing the sky. We’ve got options from portable telescope to take out camping with you to a fully automated system that you can share with friends and family. You might also want to check out the options for using your smartphone with some of the best smart telescopes available, or if you’re new and just getting started then you can check out the best beginner telescopes as well.

The Best Telescope for Astrophotography in 2024

Buy the Sky-Watcher Skymax 180mm if you want to photograph objects within the solar system.

Buy the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox if you want a smart telescope.

Buy the Explore Scientific ED127 if you want to photograph planets.

Buy the Vaonis Stellina Observation Station if you want an automated system.

Buy the Sky-Watcher Evolux 82ED if you want an affordable and portable option.

Sky-Watcher Skymax 180mm Best telescope to photograph objects within the solar system Pros Cons Powerful for viewing objects in the solar system No mount included Crisp images Expensive Can view nebulae and galaxies too If you’re interested in photographing objects within the solar system, then the Sky-Watcher Skymax 180mm is a classic choice. With its 180mm aperture, this reflector telescope has a long focal length of 2700mm despite its fairly compact size, coming it at just over 76 cm long. It’s ideal for imaging the moon or the planets, and it offers excellent, clear views of those. If you’re interested in occasionally imaging brighter deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae too then it can handle those, but if these are your main area of interest then you might want to look elsewhere. The Skymax isn’t cheap, and it’s a higher-end option which assumes you already have equipment like a mount that you can use as no mount is included, and this can be a pricey extra. It does come with a finderscope and an adapter so it’s easy to attach your camera and start taking images once you’ve located the objects you’re interested in. As a Maksutov-Cassegrain style telescope it’s ideal for offering high quality views in a relatively compact package.

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox

Best smart telescope for astrophotography

Pros Cons Sophisticated software App experience not for everyone Bright images Expensive Can handle light pollution

Some people love the old-fashioned and hands-on experience of a mechanical telescope, but for others they want the most efficient way to find the objects they’re interested in. If you love the technology angle of stargazing then you’ll enjoy a smart telescope, full of features to take advantage of your smartphone to enhance your astrophotography. The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox works with an app for either Android or iOS which can help you to identify objects, but also has software which helps to adjust light levels which can compensate for problems with light pollution. That makes this a great option for those who are based in the city or in areas with a lot of ambient light, as you’ll be able to image fainter objects that you might otherwise miss.

The smart features mean that you’ll be able to grab images more quickly with this than with traditional telescopes, as the setup is faster. The hardware in the telescope is not exceptional, so it’s really the extra software features and enhancements that you’re paying for here. The telescope even does a certain amount of image processing so you can go straight from observing to sharing your images all via your smartphone.

Explore Scientific ED127 Best telescope for photographing planets Pros Cons Portable, with handle No mount included Powerful for space objects of all kinds Easily mount a camera For those who are keen to photograph our solar system’s beautiful planets, then the Explore Scientific ED127 is a front runner choice. With its 127mm aperture and optical tube length of 41.75 inches, it’s a favorite pick among astrophotographers for its power and beautiful sharp images. It’s relatively portable as well, weighing in at 18 lbs and coming with a handle. So don’t expect to be toting it effortless on a long hike, but it’s easy enough to take out into a rural area and carry for a short distance to get set up. It generates particularly good images in terms of contrast, and it has a adapter than fits some but not all cameras. Bear in mind that you may need a separate mount depending on what camera you’re planning to use it with. There’s also no mount included, so you’ll need to supply your own additional hardware to get this set up. This isn’t a cheap choice but it is a solid piece of hardware from a reputable brand, and it’ll help you take great photos of both planets and some more distant objects like galaxies of medium brightness. Vaonis Stellina Observation Station Best telescope for automated imaging Pros Cons Full automated Takes the fun out of setup for some Hands free, no setup Smart, attractive package If what you want is beautiful images of the sky, with no fiddling, tinkering, or setup required, then technology now exists to offer that. The Stellina is an automated system that takes photos of deep sky objects without you having to work with tubes, mounts, cameras, or computers. The idea is to package everything that’s needed to take beautiful photographs into one sleek, attractive package. That means it isn’t cheap, but it also opens up the hobby of astrophotography to those who might not have the time or the technical know-how to work a traditional telescope and camera.

The system is controlled through a smartphone app for Android or iOS, and is powered using a battery pack which recharges via USB-C. The device allows up to 20 devices to connect to it, with one remaining the controller, so you can show off your images to friends and family if they connect their devices. The app and system will then open up the telescope, scan for a view of the night sky, and automatically focus. You can then pick which target you want to take images of from the targets listed in the app, and the images will be saved using a process called image stacking. It’s powerful enough to image planets and the moon, plus brighter deep sky objects.

Some astrophotographers will hate the idea of a fully automated system and prefer something with much more control, but if you just want to take great photos and aren’t interested in fine-tuning, then this is a great option to make your life easier and more futuristic.

Sky-Watcher Evolux 82ED

Best affordable and portable telescope for astrophotography Pros Cons Compact Not as robust as other telescopes Good performance Portable

If you’re looking for a portable, entry-level telescope for astrophotography then the Sky-Watcher Evolux 82ED is an affordable option that covers all the essential bases. This 82 mm aperture refractor telescope is a great place to get started with astrophotography, especially if you’re looking for something you can easily tote around while camping or out in nature. With a length of 23 inches and a weight of 6 kg, it’s portable enough to take out and about for wide field imaging.

The downside of that light weight and portability is that it isn’t as sturdy and rugged as some heavier and more expensive telescopes, so you’ll have to handle it with a bit more care. But in this package you’ll get a capable telescope that you can use to photograph objects within the solar system and galaxies and nebulae as well. The long dew shield is particularly handy for taking photographs on chilly or damp nights, but can also be retracted to make the telescope more compact. The entire setup comes in a carrying case to make toting it around easier as well.

How We Chose These Telescopes for Astrophotography

Astrophotography is a highly technical hobby, with many factors to consider when choosing a telescope. From what kinds of objects you’re hoping to photograph, to how much you have to spend, to the conditions you’ll be taking images in, there’s no one option that will be right for everyone. So we’ve considered a range of factors and shared recommendations based on the particular needs of different people trying out astrophotography, whether they are experienced users or newbies looking to get started in the hobby.

Imaging within the solar system or deep space

Most telescopes in this kind of bracket should be able to handle imaging nearby objects like the moon and brighter planets with no problem at all, but if you want to photograph more distant objects like galaxies and nebulae, you need to consider the power of a telescope. A large aperture, typically measured in mm, is key to photographing fainter objects, with more power required for these more distant objects. But you should also consider the focal ratio, or f-ratio, of a telescope, as different targets give off different amounts of light and you need to balance brightness with magnification.

Additional hardware required

A most traditional astrophotography telescope will come with just the telescope and a way to mount your camera, plus perhaps a telescope mount. You’ll generally be expected to have your own DSLR camera that you use for these projects, and some kind of tripod to get everything set up as well. If you’ve been in the hobby for a while then you likely have a lot of this extra kit already and have strong feelings about your preferred setup.

However, if you’re newer to the hobby and you don’t have all the kit yet then there are other options available to you. You’ll find some complete systems which include cameras within them, like the Stellina system, or other telescopes which you can use with your smartphone to take photographs. Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the last decade and many people take incredible astrophotography images with a smartphone, so don’t feel like you need to shell out on both a telescope and a new camera if you want to get started trying out your hand at photographing astronomical objects.

Portability, format, and weight

It’s worth thinking about the practical scenarios in which you’re planning to use your telescope. Do you live somewhere quiet and rural, with low light pollution and a large outdoor space? Then you could create a great setup in your own backyard, using larger and heavier equipment that you only need to move from the house to the garden when you want to take photographs. But if you live in the city and are looking for a telescope that you can take with you on weekend hikes or camping trips, then you don’t want to be lugging around something enormous and heavy. A lighter weight, more portable option will serve you better even if it’s not quite as powerful as alternatives.

Of course, whatever format you pick, you’ll want a telescope which offers great image quality and which is easy to use. Whether it’s controlled by an app or by manual adjustment, the difference between a telescope which is easy to work with and one which is finicky can be the different between a relaxing and beautiful night photographing the stars and a series of frustrations.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations