The 5 best star projectors that are accurate in 2024

Tech doesn’t have to be all about smartphones, tablets, and other devices that connect us to one another. There’s a whole other world out there, in fact, and a great piece of tech to connect one to the rest of the universe is a star projector. A star projector uses lasers or other forms of light to project a map of the night sky onto a wall, ceiling, or entire room. They may not be the same experience as getting lost in the best space photos of all time, but the best star projectors can be educational, fun, or create a great atmosphere for sleeping. We’ve scoured the market and have tracked down what we feel are the best star projectors. You’ll find selections for the best star projector for kids and the best star projector if you have a lot of money to spend, among others. Read onward for our selections, and to learn a little bit about which star projector is best for you.

The best star projectors in 2024

Sega Homestar Flux

Best star projector overall

Pros Cons Projects more than 60,000 stars Additional star discs are pricey Detailed sky map Strong projection power Expandable with additional star discs

We feel the Sega Homestar Flux is the best star projector on the market because of its great value. There are more expensive star projectors out there and they’ll offer quite a bit when it comes to projecting the sky, but the Sega Homestar Flux offers nearly as much and manages a reasonable price point. It utilizes LED technology for projection and includes and adjustable timer, angle, and focus. It comes with two realistic discs and a poster, with more than 30 optional discs available for purchases separately.

Specifications Dimensions 6.26 x 5.94 x 6.57 in. Power AC adapter

Dark Skys DS-1

Best premium star projector

Pros Cons Detailed mapping Heavy build Impressive build quality Super bright LED Projects more than 4 million stars

The Dark Skys DS-1 is the star projector for you if you’re looking to get serious with your at-home astronomy. In fact, the DS-1 is more than a star projector. It’s an entire home planetarium. It projects more than four million high definition stars onto your rooms, ceiling, or wall. It even has a random shooting star feature for a realistic viewing experience.

Specifications Dimensions 7 x 11 in. Power AC adapter

Burnnove Astronaut Galaxy

Best star projector for kids

Pros Cons Great value Small projection surface Cool and fun design

Kids can get in on the night sky fun with the Burnnove Astronaut Galaxy star projector. It’s designed like a little astronaut that can sit or stand on a bookshelf, desk, or bedside table. It has two control methods — by buttons on the back of the astronaut or with an included remote control. Two starry sky modes and five different nebula colors come alongside 17 different light modes. The Astronaut Galaxy star projector even has five different levels of brightness, which can turn it into the perfect night light as well.

Specifications Dimensions 4.7 x 4.4 x 8.9 in. Power USB-A to DC

National Geographic Astro Planetarium

Best star projector for learning

Pros Cons Super accurate star projections Odd design Built-in speaker Battery-powered for mobility

National Geographic is a big name when it comes to the natural world, and it brings some of that world indoors with the National Geographic Astro Planetarium. In fact, it actually will allow you to take it anywhere, as it’s powered by AA batteries. This is the most accurate star projector we could find when it comes to time and day accuracy, and it makes a great option for learning and self-teaching. It has an integrated motor that can show falling stars, and projects the stars onto the ceiling with true time and day accuracy.

Specifications Dimensions 6.3 x 6.3 x 7.48 in. Power AA batteries

BlissLights Starport USB

Best portable star projector

Pros Cons Super compact Not particularly accurate Bright and expansive

With the BlissLights Starport USB you can take a representation of the night sky anywhere with you. It’s simply a thumb drive with a projector on the end of it, and it allows you to light up your car, office, or other distant destination. It comes with a flexible extender so you can position it perfectly every time you use it. It doesn’t need a power outlet, and can shine from laptops, phone chargers, and anything else with a powered USB port.

Specifications Dimensions 0.7 x 1.4 x 2.5 in. Power USB

How we chose these star projectors

We love a starry night as much as the next explorer, and we even have experience with several different star projectors. Additionally, a lot of the technology found in star projectors is similar to the tech we cover regularly. Being in the know about smart home devices and products like the best projectors for home theaters gives us some good insights when it comes to nailing down the best star projectors. We’ve made our selections for the best star projectors with the use cases mentioned above at the forefront, with a some weight leaning toward star projectors we know to be accurate and to hold up over time.

