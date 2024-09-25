 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS astronauts enjoy front row seats for comet’s journey toward the sun

By
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS as seen from the space station.
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS as seen from the space station. Matthew Dominick/NASA

Two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been tracking the movement of a comet heading toward the sun, using the opportunity to capture some remarkable photos and footage.

ISS inhabitants Matthew Dominick and Don Pettit — both already renowned for their impressive space-based photographic work — have been monitoring comet C2023-A3 (also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) for the past week or so and sharing their efforts on social media.

Recommended Videos

Alongside a video (below) posted on Wednesday that features the comet, Dominick wrote: “The comet tail is noticeably longer each day. Pause the video at about 15 seconds … you can see the tail of the comet looks like it is bending. The atmosphere is more dense the closer you get to earth. Changes in the density of the atmosphere change the refractive index and thus make the comet tail appear bent.”

Related

The comet tail is noticeably longer each day. Pause the video at about 15 seconds . . . you can see the tail of the comet looks like it is bending. The atmosphere is more dense the closer you get to earth. Changes in the density of the atmosphere change the refractive index and… pic.twitter.com/vfBBbGeL5x

&mdash; Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 25, 2024

The video is actually a time-lapse played at eight frames per second, Dominick said, adding that the images were taken with a 200mm lens at a 1/8 sec exposure with about 5 minutes in between shots, “so this time-lapse should be about the same speed as we see it out the window.” The comet’s upward movement in the frame is caused by the camera’s static position and the space station’s orbit of Earth at 17,500 mph.

Fellow ISS astronaut Don Pettit commented on his X account: “It is totally awesome to see a comet from orbit. The perspective of rising through the atmosphere on edge is truly unique from our vantage point. The comet tail is still too dim to see with your eyes, but it is heading towards the sun and growing brighter every day.”

A comet photographed from the ISS.
Don Pettit/NASA

Pettit said that as it’s still too dim to see with the naked eye, Dominick used a spot of orbital geometry to figure out where to point their cameras.

Dominick admitted that he, Pettit, and the other astronauts aboard the station were privileged to be able to witness so many astonishing events from their unique position in orbit, writing in a post: “We were discussing the other day how lucky and grateful we are to have seen amazing aurora, a solar eclipse, and a comet in a single trip to the ISS.”

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is also visible in the morning sky to folks in Australia and New Zealand. If it does indeed become brighter in the coming days then the viewing possibilities with the naked eye will expand for people all around the world.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The moon looks majestic in ISS astronaut’s stunning photo
The moon as seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared a stunning image that he took recently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The photograph shows a large-looking moon dominating the scene, which also includes clouds a couple of hundred miles below.

Read more
NASA answers all of your questions on the troubled Starliner mission
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station.

NASA has updated an FAQ page on its website with the latest information on the state of Boeing Space’s beleaguered Starliner mission.

With so much speculation surrounding the state of the spacecraft, the page offers a definitive guide on where the mission is at right now.

Read more
Watch a space station astronaut enjoy a rare treat in style
A Russian Progress spacecraft approaches the space station.

A Russian cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, bringing with it nearly three tons of food, fuel, and other supplies for the current crew.

While much of the food will be processed and packaged, the spaceships that bring supplies to the orbital outpost often include a small amount of fresh fruit for astronauts to enjoy in the days following their arrival.

Read more