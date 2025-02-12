 Skip to main content
This is what happens ‘when you get two uber-geeks in space at the same time’

By

During NASA’s first-ever Twitch livestream from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, current station inhabitant Don Pettit and recent returnee Matthew Dominick talked about what it’s like to live and work in a satellite 250 miles up.

It’s worth noting that both Pettit and Dominick have solid reputations as ace space photographers, their imagery of our planet and beyond conveying a real sense of awe and wonder. The pair briefly crossed paths on the station last fall, giving them a chance to nerd out in one another’s presence.

Indeed, during Wednesday’s livestream, Pettit, who at 69 is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, performed a little skit (top) where he impersonated Dominick to show what happens “when you get two uber-geeks in space at the same time.”

The chat between Pettit and Dominick (both performed by Pettit) centers on the best ISO setting to use for space photography.

Watching the skit, some folks back may wonder if the microgravity conditions are starting to get to Pettit, but anyone who knows him, or has followed his social media posts, knows that he has a keen sense of humor. So we think he’s OK.

In the rest of the stream, Pettit and the real Matthew Dominick offer insights about daily life aboard the space station and the research work they and the other astronauts carry out. And of course, there was plenty of photography-focused chat, too.

For example, the pair discussed Pettit’s efforts to photograph so-called “red sprites,” which are large-scale, transient luminous events that take place in Earth’s upper atmosphere at altitudes ranging from 31 to 56 miles (50 to 90 kilometers). They’re triggered by powerful lightning discharges in thunderstorms, but unlike typical lightning that moves downward toward the ground, red sprites can also move upward into the atmosphere, resembling reverse lightning.

Camera enthusiasts will also want to check out the 1:02:40 mark of the stream where Pettit takes the webcam off its mount to offer a look at some of the cameras set up in the Cupola, the seven-window module that offers the station’s best views of Earth and beyond.

Whether you’re into space, photography, or simply curious what it’s like to live off Earth, there’s plenty to enjoy in NASA’s first Twitch livestream.

