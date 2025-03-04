Astronaut’s jaw-dropping photo shows a different kind of ‘aurora’

Forget seeing the Great Wall of China from space. Everyone now knows that that’s a falsehood — unless, of course, you have an astronaut peering through a high-powered lens. But one thing you can definitely see from space are the fishing boats of Thailand.

Current space station astronaut Don Pettit has just shared a striking long-exposure image that shows the boats’ green lights streaking through the frame. The top of the photo also shows part of the space station as well as star streaks in the background.

Known as Thai Aurora, fishing boats off the coast of Thailand use green lights to lure their catch. Striking view from orbit! pic.twitter.com/xVM3HisSUb — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 4, 2025

Pettit said the sight is known as the “Thai aurora” as it occurs in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, and the green color is similar to an actual auora that occurs when particles from the sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere — a phenomenon that can also make for some dramatic imagery.

As Pettit points out, the so-called Thai aurora is caused by the fishing boats’ bright green lights that are used to lure squid.

The lights are designed to mimic plankton and other food sources enjoyed by the sea creature. Scientists discovered that the optimal wavelength range for attracting squid is between 495 and 570 nanometers, which corresponds to green light. More recently, eco-friendly green LED lights have replaced older, high-powered halide lamps, which cause significant light pollution and require more energy to operate.

The green glow on the horizon has even become a tourist attraction, bringing visitors from far and wide to the coastal areas of Thailand.

Pettit’s Thai aurora image is the latest in a growing collection of impressive photos shared by the NASA astronaut since his arrival at the orbital outpost back in September.

A photo showing the high concentration of iron-rich sediments in Madagascar’s Betsiboka River reminded Pettit of “the arteries in your retina,” while another looks like “flowing silver snakes.” And this surreal exposure shows the space station’s Cupola module as you’ve never seen it before, with bright city lights shining through its windows.