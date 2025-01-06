Enjoy the incredible experience of flying over an aurora

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been treated to another spectacular light show in the form of an aurora dancing above Earth.

The stunning phenomenon was captured recently by NASA astronaut Don Pettit as the space station passed over the aurora at an altitude of about 250 miles.

Pettit noted the “intensely green” light in a post on X on Monday.

Flying over aurora; intensely green. pic.twitter.com/leUufKFnBB — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 6, 2025

An aurora is a natural light display most often seen in countries close to extreme-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic. It’s caused by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. As you can see in this footage alone, an aurora can create amazing visual effects, often appearing as shimmering curtains of green, pink, red, or violet light in the night sky.

Pettit has explained the phenomenon in his own unique way: “The sun goes burp and the atmosphere turns red.”

Busy periods of solar activity will see an uptick in opportunities to witness aurora as our solar system’s star sends more charged particles the way of Earth.

Astronauts staying aboard the space station for the usual stint of around six months are likely to witness many aurora, and for many it can be a stirring experience.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, who spent time aboard the ISS between 2023 and 2024, expressed her wonder at seeing such a light show, saying: “The auroras from up here are spectacular … I love it because every time I look out the window, I’m in awe.” She also pointed out the unique beauty of each sighting, saying, “Every single time I’m amazed at how alive and beautiful our planet is.”