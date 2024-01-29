The 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024

There’s nothing like an evening spent outside under the stars to feel the wonder of nature, and a telescope can enable you to see objects in the night sky in stunning detail. From peering at the craters on the moon to seeing the rings around Saturn, or even observing a stunning nebula, using a telescope is a great joy for many people. But if you’re new to the world of amateur astronomy and are looking to get your first telescope, there are a huge array of options that you can choose from.

We’ve rounded up some of the best telescopes for beginners, giving you suggestions for where to get started when you want to get into stargazing. Whether you’re looking for a fun activity to share with your kids, a way to take gorgeous photos of the night sky using your smartphone using one of the best smart telescopes out there, or a portable option you can take with you when you’re out on a hike, there’s a beginner-friendly telescope option available to meet your needs.

The Best Telescope for Beginners in 2024

Buy the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox if you want an app-based telescope.

Buy the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ if you want an all-round beginner telescope.

Buy the Orion FunScope 76mm Tabletop Telescope if you want a telescope for kids or the family.

Buy the Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope if you want an entry-level telescope.

Buy the Sky Watcher Classic 200 Dobsonian if you want a home telescope

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox

Best app-based telescope for beginners

Pros Cons Dedicated app App maybe fiddly for some Easy for beginners Expensive Good for areas with light pollution

Most people are used to using their smartphone for everything these days, so why should a telescope be any different? Unistellar telescopes are designed to work with an app for iOS or Android to help you find the particular space objects you’re looking for, with a catalogue of 5,000 objects to chose from. If you’re new to using a telescope and intimidated by the complexity of finding and identifying objects, this could be just the thing to help you get started.

The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox also has other tech-based features like enhanced vision which helps to spot faint objects in the sky by brightening them, with software for image processing and reduction of light pollution happening on board the telescope. If you live in an area with high light pollution such as a busy city then this might help you spot objects that would otherwise be invisible due to the background glow. There’s also a social aspect to the telescope with a Citizen Science section of the website to help you contribute your findings to ongoing astronomical research.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ Best all-around telescope for beginners Pros Cons Dedicated app Not the most powerful Easy set up Everything you need Another option for a telescope with a handy app is the Celestron StarSenese Exoplorer LT 80AZ. This 80mm refractor telescope is perfect for viewing objects within the solar system like the Moon or planets Mars or Saturn, and seeing some bright nearby nebulae as well. The telescope comes with a mount for your smartphone which you can use to track star patterns in the sky, helping you to calculate what you are looking at and to point to particular objects you want to explore. The app works with both iOS and Android smartphones. The telescope comes with handy extras like a full-height tripod, a finderscope in case you don’t want to use your phone or don’t have internet access, two eyepieces, and a 2x Barlow lens. It’s a good value package making it easy for beginners to get set up and start observing nearby objects. It’s not too heavy and is a great option for someone looking for an all-in-one package to get started, though it won’t be suitable for looking for more faint or distant objects.

Orion FunScope 76mm Tabletop Telescope Best telescope for kids and families Pros Cons Affordable price Not suited for looking at other distant objects Tabletop function Great for observing the moon If you’re interesting in getting into stargazing with younger children, then a tabletop telescope can be a great choice. These don’t require a tripod and are often lightweight, so they’re good for quickly setting up in the back yard or on a camping trip. This 76mm lens telescope is perfect for looking at the moon in detail, and comes with a guide to the many craters you can see there. The package also includes a 2x Barlow lens and two eyepieces, plus a finderscope. You might be able to spot some other objects in the sky too, like some of the brighter planets or nearby nebulae, but this isn’t designed for power so don’t expect crisp views of distant galaxies. But it’s great for an easy way to get kids interested in space and to teach them about the moon in particular, all for an affordable price that makes this a fun tool to share with the family. Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope Best telescope for entry-level astronomers Pros Cons Decently powerful A bit heavy for carrying long distances Smartphone adapter Easy setup For a young astronomer or someone looking to get into the hobby at an entry level as an adult, the Celestron Inspire 100AZ has all the classic features you’d want in a telescope but aimed at someone just starting out. This 100mm aperture telescope is great for viewing objects in the solar system like the planets and the moon, but can also do brighter deep sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy or Orion Nebula. It’s designed to be easy to set up, with an adjustable tripod and built-in tray, plus an integrated flashlight so you can see what you’re doing at night.

The smartphone adapter makes it easy to add just about any kind of smartphone to the telescope, which allows you to do some astrophotography if you want to get into photographing the moon and sharing images with friends or on social media. Included in the package with the scope are two eyepieces, the integrated flashlight, a finderscope, and the smartphone adapter. At over 6 kg total weight it’s much lighter than higher-end telescopes, but it still might be a bit hefty to take on a long hike.

Sky Watcher Classic 200 Dobsonian Best telescope for stargazing at home Pros Cons Great quality images Too heavy to be portable Large aperture View faint objects

For the best views of faint objects, a Dobsonian telescope is hard to beat. This kind of telescope, also known as a light bucket, is designed to have a large aperture so it can see even dim objects, with the need for a tripod. That enables this kind of telescope to get great views of far-off galaxies and nebulae as well as targets within our solar system. The downside of this format is that it is heavy, so it’s not something that can easily be moved. It could go in the back of a car if you wanted to take it out at night, but the ideal location would be for use at home in the back yard.

Unlike the other models in this list, this telescope doesn’t come with any automated or computerized features. This is an old-fashioned style of stargazing which requires you to learn to identify objects and aim for yourself. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing though! If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience without any additional technology involved, there’s a beautiful simplicity to these kinds of telescopes which make them great for beginners who want to learn about manual operation.

How We Chose These Telescopes for Beginners

When it comes to choosing a telescope, especially if you’re a beginner, there are a ton of factors to consider. A lot depends on how you’re planning to use your telescope — in your backyard, or while out camping, or with kids, or in a group — and also what kind of objects you’re hoping to observe. Even a non-powerful telescope will allow you to observe the moon and pick out features on its surface like craters, and most should be able to see the brighter planets like Mars and Venus as well. But if you want to observe deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae, you’ll need something more powerful.

Budget

For most beginners to a hobby, when it comes to choosing an entry-level telescope then budget is going to be at the front of their minds. You can find beginner-aimed telescopes from below $100 to over $1,000, so there’s a big bracket to chose from. While it is of course possible to pick up a bargain, especially during sales, often when it comes to this kind of technology, you get what you pay for. So a cheap option might be fine for some casual looking at the moon with your kids, but if you’re hoping to get more seriously into the hobby then you may need to shell out more.

Format

When you think of a telescope, the first thing you imagine is probably a tripod mount. And these are still the most popular format for most users, with a tube attached to an adjustable tripod. These can be a bit fiddly to set up, but they are flexible and usually fairly lightweight. You’ll also find altazimuth mount systems which allow movement vertically and horizontally, making them easier to point. Other types are tabletop, which don’t require a tripod and can be placed on a flat surface, or Dobsonian telescopes which are larger and heavier than other types. You should check the weight of a telescope if you’re planning to take it out on hikes with you, as some can be easily carried while others you wouldn’t want to lug around.

Power

There are several numbers you need to pay attention to when picking out a telescope. First there’s aperture, which is the size of the mirror or lens, with a larger aperture able to capture more light and therefore a sharper image. To view those distant and faint objects, you’ll need a larger aperture. The magnification is important too, which is determined by the focal length and its relationship to the aperture. A more magnifying telescope lets you see smaller objects, but without a large enough aperture they might appear blurry. You’ll also find different types of telescope, mostly commonly refractor and reflector. The difference is whether there are a lens and a mirror or two mirrors, with the reflector type generally having higher image quality.

Technology and smartphone integration

Many modern telescopes now come with smartphone features and apps which can help new users learn the ropes. Your smartphone can help you to aim your telescope and identify objects to observe, as well as to take photographs if there is a mounting system included in the telescope. But, as often in life, more technology doesn’t always make for a better experience. Some people love the high tech assistance, while others prefer the simplicity and purity of a manual telescope. Ask yourself if you’re someone who loves to play with apps and new tech, or whether you prefer a more leisurely and hands-on experience when you’re learning.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations