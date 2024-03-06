 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See what James Webb and Hubble are observing right now with this tool

Georgina Torbet
By

If you’re looking for a relaxing way to peruse the fascinating sights of space on your lunch break, then a newly updated tool from NASA has you covered. The Space Telescope Live tools show the current targets of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, letting you browse the cosmos from the perspective of two of the hardest-working telescopes out there.

You can visit the web-based tools at WebbTelescope for the James Webb Space Telescope and HubbleSite for the Hubble Space Telescope. Clicking on a link will bring you to a portal showing the current and past observations of the telescope and a ton of detail about the observations.

Recommended Videos

At time of writing, for example, the tracker shows James Webb observing a region called HST10 using its NIRSpec and MIRI instruments. This particular observation is part of a project using MIRI’s integral field unit (IFU), a spectroscopy mode that can observe either single stars or larger targets like nebulae. The study is looking at gas, dust, and molecules called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in protoplanetary disks, which are the disks of matter from which planets form.

A screenshot of Webb's current observation target, HST10.
A screenshot of Webb’s current observation target, HST10. Space Telescope Live: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and CDS.

The images you see on the tracker aren’t the live images being pulled straight from the telescope, as that data still needs to be processed. Instead, they use existing data from projects like the Two Micron All Sky Survey and the Digitized Sky Survey 2 that show images of the region that the telescope is currently pointed at.

Related

When you see the current target through the tracker, you can use the Observation Details button at the top right to pull up information about the instruments being used, the science topics being researched, and the particular project and principal investigator of the research.

You can also see a schedule of when observations started and ended, and their total duration — they are often shorter than you might imagine. The above observation, for example, lasted less than 90 minutes. Typically, projects have multiple observation blocks over a period of months, but with many different researchers wanting precious time on the telescope, the project planners have to be very efficient with the time they are allotted.

You can also click through older observations using the Previous Target and Next Target buttons. In addition to showing you the variety of objects that the telescopes observe, from nebulae to stars to galaxies, this also gives you a sense of how the telescope tracks its targets across the sky — and it also shows how many different observations get squeezed into a day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
James Webb finds that rocky planets could form in extreme radiation environment
This is an artist’s impression of a young star surrounded by a protoplanetary disk in which planets are forming.

It takes a particular confluence of conditions for rocky planets like Earth to form, as not all stars in the universe are conducive to planet formation. Stars give off ultraviolet light, and the hotter the star burns, the more UV light it gives off. This radiation can be so significant that it prevents planets from forming from nearby dust and gas. However, the James Webb Space Telescope recently investigated a disk around a star that seems like it could be forming rocky planets, even though nearby massive stars are pumping out huge amounts of radiation.

The disk of material around the star, called a protoplanetary disk, is located in the Lobster Nebula, one of the most extreme environments in our galaxy. This region hosts massive stars that give off so much radiation that they can eat through a disk in as little as a million years, dispersing the material needed for planets to form. But the recently observed disk, named XUE 1, seems to be an exception.

Read more
How astronomers used James Webb to detect methane in the atmosphere of an exoplanet
An artists rendering of a blue and white exoplanet known as WASP-80 b, set on a star-studded black background. Alternating horizontal layers of cloudy white, grey and blue cover the planets surface. To the right of the planet, a rendering of the chemical methane is depicted with four hydrogen atoms bonded to a central carbon atom, representing methane within the exoplanet's atmosphere. An artist’s rendering of the warm exoplanet WASP-80 b whose color may appear bluish to human eyes due to the lack of high-altitude clouds and the presence of atmospheric methane identified by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, similar to the planets Uranus and Neptune in our own solar system.

One of the amazing abilities of the James Webb Space Telescope is not just detecting the presence of far-off planets, but also being able to peer into their atmospheres to see what they are composed of. With previous telescopes, this was extremely difficult to do because they lacked the powerful instruments needed for this kind of analysis, but scientists using Webb recently announced they had made a rare detection of methane in an exoplanet atmosphere.

Scientists studied the planet WASP-80 b using Webb's NIRCam instrument, which is best known as a camera but also has a slitless spectroscopy mode which allows it to split incoming light into different wavelengths. By looking at which wavelengths are missing because they have been absorbed by the target, researchers can tell what an object -- in this case, a planetary atmosphere -- is composed of.

Read more
Stunning James Webb image shows the beating heart of our Milky Way
The full view of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument reveals a 50 light-years-wide portion of the Milky Way’s dense centre. An estimated 500,000 stars shine in this image of the Sagittarius C (Sgr C) region, along with some as-yet unidentified features. A vast region of ionised hydrogen, shown in cyan, wraps around an infrared-dark cloud, which is so dense that it blocks the light from distant stars behind it. Intriguing needle-like structures in the ionised hydrogen emission lack any uniform orientation. Researchers note the surprising extent of the ionised region, covering about 25 light-years. A cluster of protostars – stars that are still forming and gaining mass – are producing outflows that glow like a bonfire at the base of the large infrared-dark cloud, indicating that they are emerging from the cloud’s protective cocoon and will soon join the ranks of the more mature stars around them. Smaller infrared-dark clouds dot the scene, appearing like holes in the starfield. Researchers say they have only begun to dig into the wealth of unprecedented high-resolution data that Webb has provided on this region, and many features bear detailed study. This includes the rose-coloured clouds on the right side of the image, which have never been seen in such detail.

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the heart of our galaxy, in a region close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A*. The image shows a star-forming region where filaments of dust and gas are clumping together to give birth to new baby stars.

The image was captured using Webb's NIRCam instrument, a camera that looks in the near-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum with shorter wavelengths shown in blue and cyan and longer wavelengths shown in yellow and red.

Read more