 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

James Webb is explaining the puzzle of some of the earliest galaxies

By
This image shows a small portion of the field observed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) for the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) survey. It is filled with galaxies. The light from some of them has traveled for over 13 billion years to reach the telescope.
This image shows a small portion of the field observed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) for the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) survey. It is filled with galaxies. The light from some of them has traveled for over 13 billion years to reach the telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, Steve Finkelstein (UT Austin)

From practically the moment it was turned on, the James Webb Space Telescope has been shaking cosmology. In some of its very earliest observations, the telescope was able to look back at some of the earliest galaxies ever observed, and it found something odd: These galaxies were much brighter than anyone had predicted. Even when the telescope’s instruments were carefully calibrated over the few weeks after beginning operations, the discrepancy remained. It seemed like the early universe was a much busier, brighter place than expected, and no one knew why.

This wasn’t a minor issue. The fact early galaxies appeared to be bigger or brighter than model predicted meant that something was off about the way we understood the early universe. The findings were even considered “universe breaking.” Now, though, new research suggests that the universe isn’t broken — it’s just that there were early black holes playing tricks.

In the blackness of space, a bright object in the center of view is surrounded and partly obscured by a dark cloudArtist illustration of a black hole surrounded by extremely thick clouds of gas and dust
Artist illustration of a black hole surrounded by extremely thick clouds of gas and dust NASA/JPL-Caltech

The reason bright galaxies were surprising was that the obvious explanation would we that there were more stars, or brighter stars, in each galaxy. But stars can only appear and grow so fast, depending on the amount of matter around them. Trying to explain how galaxies could have grown to gargantuan proportions was difficult. Now, it seems that some of this extra brightness was caused by black holes, which gobble up nearby material. As they feed, that nearby material heats up and glows, giving off light that makes the galaxies brighter.

Recommended Videos

According to a new paper in The Astronomical Journal, this explains some — but not all — of that extra brightness. “We are still seeing more galaxies than predicted, although none of them are so massive that they ‘break’ the universe,” explained lead researcher Katherine Chworowsky of the University of Texas at Austin.

The research used data from the James Webb CEERS Survey, which identified some of these earliest galaxies. When researchers removed galaxies that were very red and compact from the analysis, based on the fact the redness could indicate black holes at work, the galaxies that are left behind fit more into what was expected.

“So, the bottom line is there is no crisis in terms of the standard model of cosmology,” said Steven Finkelstein, leader of CEERS. “Any time you have a theory that has stood the test of time for so long, you have to have overwhelming evidence to really throw it out. And that’s simply not the case.”

It isn’t a matter of case closed though. Even though the remaining galaxies aren’t wildly bright any more, they are still much more numerous than expected. There are roughly twice as many massive galaxies found as had been predicted. That does still suggest that early stars were forming faster than they do today, for reasons we don’t understand yet.

“And so there is still that sense of intrigue,” Chworowsky said. “Not everything is fully understood. That’s what makes doing this kind of science fun, because it’d be a terribly boring field if one paper figured everything out, or there were no more questions to answer.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
James Webb discovers the most distant galaxy ever observed
JADES (NIRCam Image with Pullout). The NIRCam data was used to determine which galaxies to study further with spectroscopic observations. One such galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-0 (shown in the pullout), was determined to be at a redshift of 14.32 (+0.08/-0.20), making it the current record-holder for the most distant known galaxy. This corresponds to a time less than 300 million years after the big bang.

JADES (NIRCam Image with Pullout). The NIRCam data was used to determine which galaxies to study further with spectroscopic observations. One such galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-0 (shown in the pullout), was determined to be at a redshift of 14.32 (+0.08/-0.20), making it the current record-holder for the most distant known galaxy. This corresponds to a time less than 300 million years after the big bang. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, B. Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), B. Johnson (CfA), S. Tacchella (Cambridge), P. Cargile (CfA). NASA

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the most distant known galaxy to date, one that is so far away that it existed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Since Webb began its science operations in 2022, astronomers have used it to look for very distant, very ancient galaxies and have been surprised by what they found. Not only have they found many of these distant galaxies, but the galaxies are also brighter and more massive than they expected -- suggesting that galaxies evolved into large sizes faster than anyone imagined.

Read more
James Webb telescope peers at the atmosphere of a rocky hell world
This artist’s concept shows what the exoplanet 55 Cancri e could look like. Also called Janssen, 55 Cancri e is a so-called super-Earth, a rocky planet significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, which orbits its star at a distance of only 2.25 million kilometres (0.015 astronomical units), completing one full orbit in less than 18 hours. In comparison, Mercury is 25 times farther from the Sun than 55 Cancri e is from its star. The system, which also includes four large gas-giant planets, is located about 41 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cancer.

This artist’s concept shows what the exoplanet 55 Cancri e could look like. Also called Janssen, 55 Cancri e is a so-called super-Earth, a rocky planet significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, which orbits its star at a distance of only 2.25 million kilometers (0.015 astronomical units), completing one full orbit in less than 18 hours. NASA, ESA, CSA, R. Crawford (STScI)

When it comes to learning about exoplanets, or planets beyond our solar system, the James Webb Space Telescope is providing more information than ever before. Over the last decade or so, thousands of exoplanets have been discovered, with details available about these worlds, such as their orbits and their size or mass. But now we're starting to learn about what these planets are actually like, including details of their atmospheres. Webb recently investigated the atmosphere around exoplanet 55 Cancri e, finding what could be the first atmosphere of a rocky planet discovered outside the solar system.

Read more
James Webb observes extremely hot exoplanet with 5,000 mph winds
This artist’s concept shows what the hot gas-giant exoplanet WASP-43 b could look like. WASP-43 b is a Jupiter-sized planet circling a star roughly 280 light-years away, in the constellation Sextans. The planet orbits at a distance of about 1.3 million miles (0.014 astronomical units, or AU), completing one circuit in about 19.5 hours. Because it is so close to its star, WASP-43 b is probably tidally locked: its rotation rate and orbital period are the same, such that one side faces the star at all times.

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have modeled the weather on a distant exoplanet, revealing winds whipping around the planet at speeds of 5,000 miles per hour.

Researchers looked at exoplanet WASP-43 b, located 280 light-years away. It is a type of exoplanet called a hot Jupiter that is a similar size and mass to Jupiter, but orbits much closer to its star at just 1.3 million miles away, far closer than Mercury is to the sun. It is so close to its star that gravity holds it in place, with one side always facing the star and the other always facing out into space, so that one side (called the dayside) is burning hot and the other side (called the nightside) is much cooler. This temperature difference creates epic winds that whip around the planet's equator.

Read more