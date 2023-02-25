 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

James Webb spots ‘universe breaking’ massive early galaxies

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to throw up surprises, and recently it has been used to spot some very old galaxies which have astonished astronomers. The galaxy candidates are far more massive than anyone expected would be possible, challenging assumptions about the early universe.

An international team of astronomers spotted six potential galaxies in a region of space close to the Big Dipper constellation from just 500 to 700 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was still in its infancy. “These objects are way more massive​ than anyone expected,” said one of the researchers, Joel Leja of Penn State. “We expected only to find tiny, young, baby galaxies at this point in time, but we’ve discovered galaxies as mature as our own in what was previously understood to be the dawn of the universe.”

Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-700 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, according to researchers, but it is 30 times more compact.
Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-700 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, according to researchers, but it is 30 times more compact. NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology). Image processing: G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center at the University of Copenhagen)

The galaxies appear to contain almost as many stars as our modern-day Milky Way but are much more compact. The researchers stress that they need more data to confirm whether these galaxies definitely are as old as they seem, but if so they could have a profound impact on the way we understand the early universe.

Related

“It’s bananas,” said Erica Nelson of CU Boulder, another of the researchers. “You just don’t expect the early universe to be able to organize itself that quickly. These galaxies should not have had time to form.”

It’s possible that some of the objects could turn out to be supermassive black holes or quasars, but the researchers think they are more likely to be galaxies. “If even one of these galaxies is real, it will push against the limits of our understanding of cosmology,” Nelson said.

The issue is that current models of cosmology posit that early galaxies should be very small, only growing larger over a long period of time.

“We looked into the very early universe for the first time and had no idea what we were going to find,” Leja said. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”

The research is published in the journal Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amateur astronomer spots dwarf galaxy that computers missed
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
February 12, 2023
Right in the middle of this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, nestled among a smattering of distant stars and even more distant galaxies, lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II. If you can’t quite discern Donatiello II’s clump of faint stars in this image, then you are in good company. Donatiello II is one of three newly discovered galaxies. All three were missed by an algorithm designed to search astronomical data for potential galaxy candidates. Even the best algorithms have their limitations when it comes to distinguishing very faint galaxies from individual stars and background noise. In such challenging situations, identification must be done the old-fashioned way – by a dedicated human trawling through the data themselves.

As machine learning approaches get more and more sophisticated, they are increasingly used in astronomy for difficult tasks like spotting dim and distant galaxy clusters. It can be tremendously helpful to have computers search through astronomical data to look for particular objects as they can process a huge amount of data -- however, there are some judgments that still require the human touch.

This week's image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows an object that was spotted by a human even after it had been missed by a computer algorithm. The dwarf galaxy Donatiello II is very faint and hard to pick out from the background behind it, but an amateur astronomer was able to point it out.

Read more
James Webb Telescope catches a glimpse of young version of the Milky Way
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
February 12, 2023
This image shows an artist impression of our Milky Way galaxy in its youth. Five small satellite galaxies, of various types and sizes, are in the process of being accreted into the Milky Way. These satellite galaxies also contribute globular star clusters to the larger galaxy. The Sparkler galaxy provides a snap-shot of an infant Milky Way as it accretes mass over cosmic time.

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope has given a glimpse into what our galaxy was like in its formative years. Webb observed a galaxy called The Sparkler, which is analogous to what the Milky Way would have been like when it was young, when it had less mass and only a handful of globular clusters.

This image shows an artist impression of our Milky Way galaxy in its youth. Five small satellite galaxies, of various types and sizes, are in the process of being accreted into the Milky Way. These satellite galaxies also contribute globular star clusters to the larger galaxy. The Sparkler Galaxy provides a snapshot of an infant Milky Way as it accretes mass over cosmic time. James Josephides, Swinburne University.

Read more
A failed Webb telescope calibration leads to the discovery of this tiny asteroid
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
February 12, 2023
An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length — has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. They used data from the calibration of the MIRI instrument, in which the team serendipitously detected an interloping asteroid. The object is likely the smallest observed to date by Webb and may be an example of an object measuring under 1 kilometer in length within the main asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter. More observations are needed to better characterize this object’s nature and properties.

With any new technology, there are bound to be failures -- and that's true of cutting-edge astronomy instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope as well. But failures can have a silver lining, as was demonstrated recently when an unsuccessful attempt to calibrate a Webb instrument to a well-known asteroid turned up a delightful surprise: the discovery of a new, different asteroid that is just a few hundred feet across.

An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet in length — has been detected by a team of European astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. They used data from the calibration of the MIRI instrument to serendipitously detect an interloping asteroid. The object is likely the smallest observed by Webb, and may be an example of an object measuring under 1 kilometer in length within the main asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter.  ARTWORK: NASA, ESA, CSA, N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), Martin Kornmesser (ESA), Serge Brunier (ESO), Nick Risinger (Photopic Sky Survey)

Read more