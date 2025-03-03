 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the first images of the Blue Ghost lander on the surface of the moon

By
Blue Ghost Mission 1 - Shadow on the Moon's Surface
Blue Ghost Mission 1 - Shadow on the Moon's Surface Firefly Aerospace

With the arrival of the Blue Ghost lander on the moon this weekend, get ready for an influx of stunning new images from our planet’s natural satellite. The mission, from Firefly Aerospace, touched down in the moon’s Mare Crisium region yesterday, Sunday March 2, and the company has already shared the first images captured by the lander from its new home.

As well as a striking image showing the shadow of the lander on the moon’s surface, seen above, another image shows the lander on the moon with the Earth visible in the night sky:

This image shows the Moon's surface, Earth on the horizon, and Blue Ghost's top deck with its solar panel, X-band antenna (left), and LEXI payload (right) in the view.
This image shows the Moon’s surface, Earth on the horizon, and Blue Ghost’s top deck with its solar panel, X-band antenna (left), and LEXI payload (right) in the view. Firefly Aerospace

This also shows two of the lander’s instruments, the X-band antenna for sending data back to Earth and the Lunar Environment Heliospheric X-ray Imager or LEXI telescope. This instrument will use X-rays to study how solar winds interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, and is one of several NASA instruments on board the lander.

Recommended Videos

Regarding the landing, NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro said in a statement: “This incredible achievement demonstrates how NASA and American companies are leading the way in space exploration for the benefit of all. We have already learned many lessons – and the technological and science demonstrations onboard Firefly’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 will improve our ability to not only discover more science, but to ensure the safety of our spacecraft instruments for future human exploration – both in the short term and long term.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

A further image was also released, showing a top-down view of the surface with the lander’s thrusters visible as well:

The image shows the Moon’s surface and a top-down view of the lander’s RCS thrusters (center) with a sun glare on the right side.
The image shows the Moon’s surface and a top-down view of the lander’s RCS thrusters (center) with a sun glare on the right side. Firefly Aerospace

Deployment of the lander’s instrument has already begun, and today Firefly announced that the X-band antenna has been fully deployed. Compared to the lander’s S-band antennae, which are used to send lower quality images, the X-band antenna will allow higher quality images, science data, and even video to be sent back from the surface.

“The science and technology we send to the Moon now helps prepare the way for future NASA exploration and long-term human presence to inspire the world for generations to come,” said Nicky Fox, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “We’re sending these payloads by working with American companies – which supports a growing lunar economy.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
See a stunning star cluster in an enormous 80-million-pixel image
This is an 80-million-pixel picture of the star cluster RCW 38, located 5500 light-years away in the constellation Vela. RCW 38 is a young cluster containing about 2000 stars, and is bursting with star-forming activity.

A stunning image of star cluster RCW 38 has been captured by a telescope in Chile, showing glorious detail of the object located 5,500 light-years away. Located in the constellation of Vela, this star cluster is bursting with dust and gas, making it fertile ground for the birth of new stars.

The cluster holds around 2,000 stars, most of which are far younger than our sun and are therefore more active. Many of the dots of color are created by these young, hot stars which give off large amounts of radiations that causes the dust around them to glow brightly.

Read more
Firefly’s Blue Ghost moon mission shares its most stunning image yet
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander.

As the Firefly Aerospace mission known as Blue Ghost makes it way to the moon, it is snapping some gorgeous images as it goes -- including striking images of Earth in its rearview mirror. Now, the company has released the most stunning image so far, showing the planet Earth and its reflection bouncing off the smooth surface of a solar panel on the spacecraft.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander. Firefly Aerospace

Read more
Blue Ghost spacecraft footage shows Earth ‘in the rearview mirror’
An image of Earth captured by the Blue Ghost spacecraft as it heads to the moon.

Firefly Aerospace has confirmed that all is well with its lunar-bound Blue Ghost spacecraft, which launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 15.

In fact, things are going so smoothly that the mission team has been able to cancel a plan to perform a controlled adjustment to the flight path of the spacecraft as it makes its way to the moon.

Read more