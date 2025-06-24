 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Check out the first stunning images from the world’s largest digital camera

By
Distant nebulas captured by the new Rubin Observatory.
This image combines 678 separate images taken by NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in just over seven hours of observing time. Combining many images in this way clearly reveals otherwise faint or invisible details, such as the clouds of gas and dust that comprise the Trifid nebula (top) and the Lagoon nebula, which are several thousand light-years away from Earth. NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has unveiled its first images, showcasing the astonishing capabilities of its groundbreaking 3,200-megapixel digital camera, the largest in the world. 

The new $800 million observatory took a decade to build and represents a significant step forward in astronomical research and exploration. Situated at 8,684 feet on Cerro Pachón, near the edge of the Atacama Desert, the facility benefits from a dry and remarkably stable atmosphere, conditions that make it well-suited for astronomical observation.

Recommended Videos

The stunning images, captured during a trial phase that began a couple of months ago, include breathtaking views of the Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula, both stellar nurseries located several thousand light-years away. The images were created from 678 separate exposures taken across seven hours, revealing intricate details and previously invisible features in vibrant colors.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

“NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory will capture more information about our universe than all optical telescopes throughout history combined,” said Brian Stone, the acting NSF director. “Through this remarkable scientific facility, we will explore many cosmic mysteries, including the dark matter and dark energy that permeate the universe.”

Part of the universe captured by the Rubin Observatory.
Part of the universe captured by the Rubin Observatory, including two spiral galaxies (right) and three merging galaxies (top). NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The Rubin Observatory is set to conduct the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), a 10-year endeavor that’s expected to get underway later this year. The ambitious project aims to map the entire southern sky every three to four nights. The tantalizing result will be an ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition time-lapse record of the universe that should yield a huge number of scientific discoveries. “The images will reveal asteroids and comets, pulsating stars, supernova explosions, far-off galaxies and perhaps cosmic phenomena that no one has seen before,” the Rubin Observatory said.

Across its first 10 hours of observation, the Rubin Observatory has already made notable discoveries, including more than 2,100 previously undetected asteroids, at the same time capturing millions of galaxies and Milky Way stars.

Sandrine Thomas, deputy director of Rubin Construction and associate director of Rubin Observatory for Rubin Summit Operation, said her team was “thrilled” to share the observatory’s first images with the world. “It’s a proud moment for our whole team,” she said. “While we still have a few important months of commissioning and testing ahead, everything we learn now brings us closer to full science operations later this year. Today is just the beginning.”

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Check out SpaceX’s new spacesuit for first private spacewalk
spacex spacesuit first private spacewalk

The Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit

SpaceX has shown off the new spacesuit that will be worn for the first commercial astronaut spacewalk during the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission.

Read more
The world’s largest digital camera for astronomy is ready to go
Photograph of the camera, with one of the colour filters positioned in place.

Ready to scan the night sky to look for evidence of dark matter, identify near-Earth asteroids, and much more, the camera for the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory is now complete. This is the world's largest digital camera for astronomy, with a staggering 3,200 megapixels, and it will be placed in the Rubin Observatory in Chile.

Photograph of the camera, with one of the color filters positioned in place. Olivier Bonin/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Read more
Check out these cool Earth images from the latest moon mission
Earth as seen from Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander as it heads to the moon.

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander captures an image high over Australia as it heads toward the moon. There's much debate as to whether the dot to the left of Earth is the second-stage booster (which is seen more clearly in the first of the four images) or the moon, or something else. Intuitive Machines

Soon after SpaceX successfully launched Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander toward the moon last Thursday, the spacecraft snapped some extraordinary images of Earth.

Read more