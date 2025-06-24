Check out the first stunning images from the world’s largest digital camera

The NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has unveiled its first images, showcasing the astonishing capabilities of its groundbreaking 3,200-megapixel digital camera, the largest in the world.

The new $800 million observatory took a decade to build and represents a significant step forward in astronomical research and exploration. Situated at 8,684 feet on Cerro Pachón, near the edge of the Atacama Desert, the facility benefits from a dry and remarkably stable atmosphere, conditions that make it well-suited for astronomical observation.

The stunning images, captured during a trial phase that began a couple of months ago, include breathtaking views of the Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula, both stellar nurseries located several thousand light-years away. The images were created from 678 separate exposures taken across seven hours, revealing intricate details and previously invisible features in vibrant colors.

“NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory will capture more information about our universe than all optical telescopes throughout history combined,” said Brian Stone, the acting NSF director. “Through this remarkable scientific facility, we will explore many cosmic mysteries, including the dark matter and dark energy that permeate the universe.”

The Rubin Observatory is set to conduct the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), a 10-year endeavor that’s expected to get underway later this year. The ambitious project aims to map the entire southern sky every three to four nights. The tantalizing result will be an ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition time-lapse record of the universe that should yield a huge number of scientific discoveries. “The images will reveal asteroids and comets, pulsating stars, supernova explosions, far-off galaxies and perhaps cosmic phenomena that no one has seen before,” the Rubin Observatory said.

Across its first 10 hours of observation, the Rubin Observatory has already made notable discoveries, including more than 2,100 previously undetected asteroids, at the same time capturing millions of galaxies and Milky Way stars.

Sandrine Thomas, deputy director of Rubin Construction and associate director of Rubin Observatory for Rubin Summit Operation, said her team was “thrilled” to share the observatory’s first images with the world. “It’s a proud moment for our whole team,” she said. “While we still have a few important months of commissioning and testing ahead, everything we learn now brings us closer to full science operations later this year. Today is just the beginning.”