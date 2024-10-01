 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

China plans to use this spacesuit for its first crewed moon landing

By

China is aiming to put its first citizens on the moon by 2030, and it’s just unveiled the newly designed spacesuit they’ll be wearing when they perform the historic feat.

Recommended Videos

Revealed by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a special ceremony in Chongqing over the weekend, the red-and-white suit has been designed to safely deal with the moon’s harsh conditions, which include extreme temperatures, radiation, and highly abrasive dust.

Related

A technician appeared onstage in the new spacesuit, performing an array of movements and gestures that demonstrated what looked to be a comfortable degree of mobility — even with gravity very much weighing it down. The suit is designed to be more lightweight and much more flexible than the one Chinese taikonauts are currently using for spacewalks at its facility in low-Earth orbit. NASA and its commercial partners are also working on developing a more flexible suit, with a new design tested by Jared Isaacman during last month’s Polaris Dawn mission.

China’s new spacesuit also features a panoramic antiglare visor and a console that connects an audio and video communication system.

At the end of the demonstration, Yang Liwei, who became China’s first space traveler in a mission in 2003, launched a public campaign to name the new spacesuit — though don’t expect Suity McSuitface to emerge as the winner.

NASA first landed humans on the moon in 1969 and continued to do so in several missions until 1972 as part of the Apollo program. Now, the American space agency is again intent on returning a crew to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program. Following a number of delays, NASA is currently targeting September 2026 for a mission that will put the first woman and first person of color on the moon. However, with further delays possible, NASA could end up in a tight race with China as they vie to become the first to perform the 21 century’s first crewed lunar landing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Japan’s lunar lander surprises team by waking up from cold lunar night
Japan's SLIM lander in an upside-down position on the moon.

Japan’s lunar lander has reestablished contact with its mission controllers on Earth, confirming that it had successfully made it through a bitterly cold two-week lunar night.

SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) reached the moon last month -- a first for Japan as it became only the fifth nation to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. But it soon emerged that SLIM had toppled over as it touched down, leaving the team at JAXA -- Japan’s NASA -- wondering if the mission could continue.

Read more
U.S. spacecraft lands on the moon for the first time in over 50 years
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander heads to the moon.

The U.S. company Intuitive Machines made a historic landing on the moon today. Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander, launched earlier this month, touched down on the moon's surface at 6:23 p.m. ET, marking the U.S.'s first lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first landing on the moon by a commercial entity.

The Odysseus lander is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which provides contracts to companies for lunar services, and it carries a number of NASA scientific instruments. It has landed on the moon's south pole, which is an area of particular scientific interest as it hosts water ice and is the region where NASA plans to land astronauts under its Artemis program.

Read more
Odysseus shares new moon images ahead of imminent landing attempt
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft ahead of its lunar landing attempt.

Texas-based Intuitive Machines is on course to perform the first successful soft lunar landing by a commercial company, as well as the first U.S. moon landing since the final Apollo mission more than five decades ago.

But, as the company said in a message on social media, “The landing opportunity will be Odysseus’ hardest challenge yet.”

Read more