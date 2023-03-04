 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Telescope captures the remnants of a supernova first seen 2,000 years ago

Georgina Torbet
By

Some of the most dramatic events in the universe are supernovae, which happen either when massive stars run out of fuel and come to the end of their lives, or when a star in a binary feeds on its companion until it reaches a critical threshold.

The star explodes outward in a huge outpouring of light and energy, which is bright enough to be seen from other galaxies but quickly fades. After the flash has faded, however, something is left behind: a dense core that can become a black hole or neutron star, and sometimes an elaborate and beautiful structure called a supernova remnant.

Astronomers recently captured one such remnant called RCW 86, which is the result of a supernova that was observed by Chinese astronomers in the year 185 C.E. The image was taken using the Dark Energy Camera at the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, which was originally designed for use in the Dark Energy Survey but has been used for a variety of research since completing the survey in 2019.

Related
A ring of glowing debris is all that remains of a white dwarf star that exploded more than 1800 years ago when it was recorded by Chinese astronomers as a ‘guest star’
The tattered shell of the first-ever recorded supernova was captured by the U.S. Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera, which is mounted on the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. A ring of glowing debris is all that remains of a white dwarf star that exploded more than 1,800 years ago when it was recorded by Chinese astronomers as a ‘guest star’. This special image, which covers an impressive 45 arcminutes on the sky, gives a rare view of the entirety of this supernova remnant. CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), J. Miller (Gemini Observatory/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)

This remnant was created by a supernova called SN 185, which happened 8,000 light-years away between the constellations of Circinus and Centaurus. For a long time, astronomers didn’t think that this supernova could have created such a large remnant in such a relatively short period of time, but in 2006 researchers showed that this remnant expanded at an unusually high speed. That’s how it was able to grow to its size of around 100 light-years across in under 2,000 years.

There are two main types of supernova, those of a type called Type Ia, which is a thermonuclear explosion, and the other types are due to the collapse of a massive star. The SN 185 supernova was as a  star hit a critical point of mass, it exploded and sent out high-velocity winds which quickly shaped the dust and gas around it into this remnant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hubble captures a pair of galaxies merging into an unusual ring shape
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
November 26, 2022
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.

This week's image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a collection of galaxies, with an unusual merging pair as the star of the show. The merging galaxy pair Arp-Madore 417-391 is located 670 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Eridanus, which is in the southern celestial hemisphere.

The pair are classified as a "peculiar galaxy" because of the way their shapes have been distorted by their interaction. "The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxie,s as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies," Hubble scientists write.

Read more
Hubble Space Telescope captures the earliest stage of star formation
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
November 20, 2022
A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. CB 130-3 is an object known as a dense core, a compact agglomeration of gas and dust. This particular dense core is in the constellation Serpens and seems to billow across a field of background stars.

This week's image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a beautiful cloud of dust and gas located in the constellation of Serpens. This cloud is a type of object called a dense core, with enough densely packed material that it could one day be the birthplace of a new star.

The object, called CB 130-3, makes an interesting companion to the protostar image recently shared from the James Webb Space Telescope. This Hubble image shows the earliest phase of star formation, in which dust and gas come together to form a core, while the Webb image shows the next phase of development in which the core is dense enough to attract more material via gravity and starts rotating and giving off jets.

Read more
James Webb spots two of the earliest galaxies ever seen
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
November 20, 2022
Two of the most distant galaxies seen to date are captured in these Webb pictures of the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744. The galaxies are not inside the cluster, but many billions of light-years behind it. 

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered two of the earliest galaxies ever seen in the universe, and they are much brighter than expected, meaning astronomers are rethinking their beliefs about how the earliest stars formed.

"These observations just make your head explode," said Paola Santini, one of the researchers, in a statement. "This is a whole new chapter in astronomy. It’s like an archaeological dig, when suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just staggering."

Read more