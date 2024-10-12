How to watch the Europa Clipper mission launch on Monday

Update: NASA has confirmed launch is scheduled for no earlier than 12:06 p.m. ET on Monday.

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, set to visit the icy moon of Jupiter, was set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week but had its launch delayed because of Hurricane Milton. Now, NASA has announced that it is targeting no earlier than Monday, October 14, for the launch, and we’ve got the details on how you can watch the event live.

What to expect from the Europa Clipper launch

The mission intends to explore Europa, the moon of Jupiter that has a liquid water ocean beneath a thick, icy shell. Because of the presence of liquid water there, scientists want to learn whether the moon could be potentially habitable, as it is one of the most promising locations that life could survive outside of Earth. The mission will search for information about the ocean and the presence of the building blocks of life, called organic compounds, to see if the ingredients for life are present there.

Europa Clipper had been scheduled to launch this week on Thursday October 10, but the launch was postponed because of the hurricane conditions around the Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft had to be secured against the high winds and heavy rain in its hanger at Launch Complex 39A.

“The safety of launch team personnel is our highest priority, and all precautions will be taken to protect the Europa Clipper spacecraft,” said Tim Dunn, senior launch director at NASA’s Launch Services Program, at the time. “Once we have the ‘all-clear’ followed by facility assessment and any recovery actions, we will determine the next launch opportunity for this NASA flagship mission.”

NASA Kennedy confirmed that it was all clear after the storm, and now teams are continuing to check the status of the spacecraft and the ground systems, but NASA has confirmed it is targeting Monday onward for the launch.

How to watch the Europa Clipper launch

The launch will be livestreamed by NASA, which you can watch either using the NASA+ app or using the YouTube video embedded above. The launch is scheduled for 12:06 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET. You can also follow NASA’s X (formerly Twitter) account for more details.