 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Europa Clipper overcomes transistor issue and is ready for launch next month

By
Europa Clipper.
NASA

This May, engineers working on NASA’s Europa Clipper had to deliver the kind of news that no one wants to announce: There was a problem with the transistors on their spacecraft. Europa Clipper is heading to the moon of the same name, which orbits around Jupiter — and that giant planet has an intense environment of radiation around it that is hostile to electronics. Engineers were concerned that some of the transistors may be damaged by that radiation, potentially shortening the life of the spacecraft.

Engineers told The New York Times of reacting to the issue with a “howl of terror.” They worked on the problem throughout the summer, scrambling to figure out how many transistors would be affected and what impact that could have on the spacecraft and its mission. With launch date quickly approaching, they had only a short window to work in.

Recommended Videos

Now, though, the team is confident that the spacecraft can function as intended. The transistors can be healed by heating them up, using a process called annealing that rearranges the atoms in the transistor and keeps it working. It’s not a solution forever, but it should work long enough for the spacecraft to carry out its four-year mission.

Related

In a news conference this week, NASA officials said they were ready for launch next month and described all of the testing and preparation work they had done ahead of the launch date.

“There’s been extensive testing at JPL [NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory], at APU [Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory], and also at NASA Goddard,” said Jordan Evans, the Europa Clipper project manager at JPL. “We’ve taken Europa Clipper into a vacuum chamber to simulate the cold vacuum of space to ensure the spacecraft can maintain temperatures and function over the hot and cold portions of the mission. We did vibration and acoustic testing to shake the spacecraft like it will experience on the Falcon Heavy rocket and blasted it with the rocket noise that it’ll experience inside the Falcon Heavy fairing. We tested the hardware and software together, and system test tricking Europa Clipper into think that it’s flying from launch all the way through flybys or Europa.”

The team even simulated problems like pulling out wires to see if the spacecraft’s fault detection systems worked, and tested the electronics on board by simulating the electromagnetic environment of Jupiter.

The aim is to launch Europa Clipper from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a window that opens on October 10. Now, final work is underway, including optimizing the spacecraft’s trajectory, performing final processing of the spaceflight hardware, and final refurbishing of the boosters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Watch NASA’s trailer teasing next week’s launch of streaming service
NASA's next-generation SLS rocket.

NASA has shared a trailer highlighting next week’s launch of NASA+, a free video streaming service.

“We launch more than rockets,” NASA said in a post about the new offering, adding: “No subscription required. No ads. No cost. Family friendly! Emmy-winning live shows. Original series. On most major platforms.”

Read more
World’s most powerful rocket clears safety review for next test launch
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.

SpaceX has taken a major step toward the second test launch of the most powerful rocket ever to fly after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had finished its safety review, which looks at the extent to which the launch might pose a hazard to public health and nearby property.

The Super Heavy rocket and the Starship spacecraft -- collectively known as the Starship -- flew for the first time in April this year, but the uncrewed vehicle suffered an anomaly minutes after launch, which led to it exploding in midair.

Read more
James Webb spots carbon dioxide on Europa, supporting theory of habitability
Webb’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) captured a picture of the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

As well as looking out into distant star systems, the James Webb Space Telescope also observes targets right here in our own solar system -- and recently it has made an intriguing discovery about Europa, the moon of Jupiter. Europa is a location of great interest to scientists because it is one of the most likely places in the solar system to support life beyond Earth, and new findings could make that possibility more likely.

From orbit, Europa appears icy, but previous observations like those made by Hubble in 2012 showed that there were plumes of water erupting from the surface -- suggesting that there is a liquid water ocean beneath the thick, icy crust. This salty ocean is a prime target for habitability research, but it wasn't known whether this ocean contained the carbon-related materials that are needed for life.

Read more