 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Heaviest element ever discovered in exoplanet atmospheres is a puzzle

Georgina Torbet
By

When it comes to finding habitable exoplanets, the next big challenge is not just spotting exoplanets or looking at their orbits, but getting a better understanding of what conditions there might be like by analyzing their atmospheres. New tools like the James Webb Space Telescope will allow us to peer into the atmospheres of exoplanets and see what they are composed of, which can affect the planet’s surface temperature, pressure, and weather systems.

Now, astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), a ground-based telescope located in Chile, have discovered the heaviest element ever in an exoplanet atmosphere. Looking at two ultra-hot gas giants called WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b, the researchers identified the element barium in their atmospheres.

Artist’s impression of an ultra-hot exoplanet as it is about to transit in front of its host star.
This artist’s impression shows an ultra-hot exoplanet, a planet beyond our Solar System, as it is about to transit in front of its host star. Using the ESPRESSO instrument of ESO’s Very Large Telescope, astronomers have found the heaviest element yet in an exoplanet’s atmosphere, barium, in the two ultra-hot Jupiters WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. ESO/M. Kornmesser

These two planets orbit extremely close to their respective stars and thus have extremely high surface temperatures which can go over 1,000 degrees Celsius. On one of the planets, WASP-76 b, it gets so got that iron falls from the sky as rain. But the researchers were surprised to find barium high in the atmospheres of these planets because it is so heavy.

“The puzzling and counterintuitive part is: why is there such a heavy element in the upper layers of the atmosphere of these planets?” said lead author Tomás Azevedo Silva of the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) in Portugal, in a statement.

“Given the high gravity of the planets, we would expect heavy elements like barium to quickly fall into the lower layers of the atmosphere,” said co-author Olivier Demangeon.

The researchers still aren’t sure what is causing this very heavy element to appear in the exoplanet atmospheres, but the fact it has been identified in not one but two different hot Jupiter atmospheres is interesting. Further research will be needed to discover where this barium came from and how it stays so high in the atmosphere.

The research is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA aces test of robot balloon that could one day explore Venus
A prototype of an aerobot balloon that could one day explore Venus.
Two interacting galaxies are warped by gravitational forces in Hubble image
The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
X-ray data from Chandra gives a new view of Webb’s first images
X-rays from Chandra have been combined with infrared data from early publicly-released James Webb Space Telescope images.
Engineers get NASA’s CAPSTONE lunar satellite spin back under control
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
NASA targets new SpaceX Crew-5 launch date due to Hurricane Ian
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.
NASA takes a closer look at DART’s final images before asteroid crash
The Dimorphos asteroid as seen from NASA's DART spacecraft.
Check out this awesome footage of a triple-booster rocket launch
A ULA Delta IV rocket launching to space in September 2022.
What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft shares first image from Jupiter moon flyby
Jupiter's Europa moon captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
DART asteroid impact imaged by Webb and Hubble space telescopes
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
SpaceX eyes mission to extend life of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
The Hubble Space Telescope floats above Earth.
NASA’s observatory in an airplane, SOFIA, takes its last flight
NASA's SOFIA observatory in the air.
Hubble spots cocoon of gas protecting galaxy for the first time
Researchers have used spectroscopic observations of ultraviolet light from quasars to detect and map the Magellanic Corona, a diffuse halo of hot, supercharged gas surrounding the Small and Large Magellanic Clouds. Shown in purple, the corona stretches more than 100,000 light-years from the main mass of stars, gas, and dust that make up the Magellanic Clouds, intermingling with the hotter and more extensive corona that surrounds the Milky Way.