 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Four exoplanets discovered orbiting our cosmic neighbor, Barnard’s Star

By
Artist’s Illustration of Exoplanets Orbiting Barnard’s Star
International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Marenfeld

These days, researchers commonly discover exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system. But sometimes there’s a special discovery, like an exoplanet right in our backyard — and that’s the case with a recent finding showing that our nearest stellar neighbor, Barnard’s Star, hosts up to four exoplanets.

It’s most common for scientists to discover planets which are large and which orbit close to their bright stars, because these are most visible using exoplanet detection methods. But Barnard’s Star is different — it’s a common type of cool, low-mass planet called a red dwarf. Red dwarfs are very numerous in our galaxy, so scientists are interested in the kinds of planets that they can host as they could be a good location to look for evidence of life.

Recommended Videos

The recent findings up the number of exoplanets orbiting Barnard’s Star from one to at least three, possibly four, as researchers were able to use the MAROON-X instrument on the Gemini North telescope to confirm the existence of planets that were previously only candidates.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“It’s a really exciting find — Barnard’s Star is our cosmic neighbor, and yet we know so little about it,” said lead author Ritvik Basan of the University of Chicago in a statement. “It’s signaling a breakthrough with the precision of these new instruments from previous generations.”

Previously, Barnard’s Star has been considered the “great white whale” for exoplanet hunters because although it is nearby to us, at just six light-years away, the fact it is so small and dim makes it difficult to be certain about the presence of exoplanets. In this case, two different groups of researchers using different instruments both found indications of exoplanets, making them confident that they exist there.

“We observed at different times of night on different days. They’re in Chile; we’re in Hawai‘i. Our teams didn’t coordinate with each other at all,” said Basant. “That gives us a lot of assurance that these aren’t phantoms in the data.”

The four planets likely hosted by Barnard’s Star are tiny, at just 20 to 30% of the mass of Earth, and orbit extremely close to the star so that a year there lasts just a few Earth days. It’s also harder for researchers to spot such tiny planets compared to big gas giants which are much more visible in their effects.

“The U.S. National Science Foundation is collaborating with the astronomy community on an adventure to look deeper into the Universe to detect planets with environments that might resemble Earth’s,” says Martin Still, NSF program director for the International Gemini Observatory. “The planet discoveries provided by MAROON-X mounted on Gemini North provide a significant step along that journey.”

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
One half of this wild exoplanet reaches temperatures of 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit
webb wasp 39b dayside nightside stsci 01j2f12rm1s3n39yj938nhsf93 png

This artist’s concept shows what the exoplanet WASP-39 b could look like based on indirect transit observations from JWST and other space- and ground-based telescopes. Data collected by its NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) show variations between the morning and evening atmosphere of the planet. NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

One of the ground-breaking abilities of the James Webb Space Telescope is that researchers can use it to not only detect distant planets but also to peer into their atmosphere. Now, new research using Webb has uncovered differing conditions between morning and evening on a distant exoplanet, the first time such differences have been observed on a planet outside our solar system.

Read more
This extreme exoplanet has a highly unusual orbit
This artist’s impression shows a Jupiter-like exoplanet that is on its way to becoming a hot Jupiter — a large, Jupiter-like exoplanet that orbits very close to its star. Using the WIYN 3.5-meter telescope at the U.S. National Science Foundation Kitt Peak National Observatory, a Program of NSF NOIRLab, a team of astronomers found that this exoplanet, named TIC 241249530 b, follows an extremely elliptical orbit in the direction opposite to the rotation of its host star.

This artist’s impression shows a Jupiter-like exoplanet that is on its way to becoming a hot Jupiter — a large, Jupiter-like exoplanet that orbits very close to its star. NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva (Spaceengine)

Exoplanets come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and can be weird in all sorts of ways. There are football shaped exoplanets and exoplanets where it rains gemstones; ones with the density of cotton candy and ones with one lava hemisphere. But new research has uncovered an exoplanet called TIC 241249530 b which is unusual in a different sort of way, as it has one of the most extreme orbits discovered to date.

Read more
A cosmic explosion will create a bright new star in the sky
A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. The red giant is a large sphere in shades of red, orange, and white, with the side facing the white dwarf the lightest shades. The white dwarf is hidden in a bright glow of white and yellows, which represent an accretion disk around the star. A stream of material, shown as a diffuse cloud of red, flows from the red giant to the white dwarf. When the red giant moves behind the white dwarf, a nova explosion on the white dwarf ignites, creating a ball of ejected nova material shown in pale orange. After the fog of material clears, a small white spot remains, indicating that the white dwarf has survived the explosion.

A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

The night sky will soon be getting a brand new star when an expected cosmic explosion that will be visible from Earth even with the naked eye occurs this summer. It is the result of a phenomenon called a nova, where a binary star system called T Corona Borealis (T CrB) will explode in a flash of light that will take it from its dim form, currently visible only with a telescope, to a bright dot visible overhead.

Read more