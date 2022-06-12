 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

What is creating these incredibly bright radio flashes?

Georgina Torbet
By

Exceedingly brief but incredibly bright, the strange phenomenon of Fast Radio Bursts continues to puzzle scientists. These flashes of radio energy are so bright they can travel billions of light-years and still be observable, and we still don’t know what causes them.

Astronomers recently detected only the second ever Fast Radio Burst which is highly active and repeating, while still giving out radio emissions between bursts. Most FRBs last just a few milliseconds at most, and they repeat at irregular intervals.

The source of the bursts, an object called FRB 190520, has been located in the outer edges of a dwarf galaxy that is almost 3 billion light-years away from Earth. It was first observed with the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China, then astronomers were able to pinpoint its location using data from the Very Large Array (VLA) and the Subaru Telescope.

Artist's conception of a neutron star with an ultra-strong magnetic field, called a magnetar, emitting radio waves (red). Magnetars are a leading candidate for what generates Fast Radio Bursts.
Artist’s conception of a neutron star with an ultra-strong magnetic field, called a magnetar, emitting radio waves (red). Magnetars are a leading candidate for what generates Fast Radio Bursts. Bill Saxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF

The first-ever repeating FRB, called FRB 121102, was discovered in 2016 and garnered a lot of attention. Other repeating FRBs have been discovered, but the recently-discovered object and the first FRB are similar because of the radio emissions they continue to show between bursts.

“These characteristics make this one look a lot like the very first FRB whose position was determined — also by the VLA — back in 2016,” said one of the authors, Casey Law of Caltech, in a statement. “Now we have two like this, and that brings up some important questions.”

Astronomers still aren’t sure exactly how FRBs are produced, so it could be that there are two different processes creating repeating and non-repeating bursts. Or they could be produced by the same type of object, but these objects evolve over time to give off different bursts.

“Are those that repeat different from those that don’t? What about the persistent radio emission — is that common?” said another co-author, Kshitij Aggarwal, summing up some of the key questions.

One of the leading theories of how FRBs occur is that they are created by magnetars, which are a type of neutron star with a very strong magnetic field. Though it’s still not clear exactly how, something about the way magnetars give off radio waves could create a dramatic pulse. Other theories suggest the bursts could be related to particularly dramatic supernova explosions, or dark matter causing pulsars to collapse.

The research is published in the journal Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

See the crater scar left on Mars by an ancient impact

This image from ESA’s Mars Express shows part of the scarred and colourful landscape that makes up Aonia Terra, an upland region in the southern highlands of Mars.

The best smart kitchen appliances for 2022

The LG Studio 24-Inch Dishwasher in a kitchen.

How to watch Astra launch two NASA storm satellites today

astra tropics 1 livestream nasa launch

iOS 16: Everything we know about 2022’s iPhone update

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

What is Dolby Atmos Music, and how can you listen to it at home and on the go?

best tech under $100

The best wireless keyboards for 2022

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

UFC 275 Live Stream: How to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka online

watch ufc 275 live stream online teixeira vs prochazka

The best soundbars 2022: Which should you buy?

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Street Fighter 6 does everything it needs to as Capcom’s next grand fighting game

F1 22 in VR is the ultimate dad power fantasy

F1 cars round a corner in F1 22.

NASA to wade into the issue of UFOs with new study

Navy UAP UFO Footage

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You feels like a long-lost Nintendo 64 co-op game

Four characters stand together in Glitch Busters: Stuck on You.

Hubble spots isolated black hole drifting alone through our galaxy

This is an artist’s impression of a black hole drifting through our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole is the crushed remnant of a massive star that exploded as a supernova. The surviving core is several times the mass of our Sun. The black hole traps light because of its intense gravitational field. The black hole distorts the space around it, which warps images of background stars lined up almost directly behind it. This gravitational "lensing" effect offers the only telltale evidence for the existence of lone black holes wandering our galaxy, of which there may be a population of 100 million. The Hubble Space Telescope goes hunting for these black holes by looking for distortion in starlight as the black holes drift in front of background stars.