 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

‘Alien’ signal seen by Chinese telescope likely due to radio interference

Georgina Torbet
By

A signal detected by a Chinese telescope and originally reported as possible evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence is almost certainly due to human factors, one of the researchers on the project has said.

The signal, detected by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), was announced this week by the newspaper of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, Science and Technology Daily, which said it had detected “possible technological traces of extraterrestrial civilizations.” However, researcher Dan Werthimer of the University of California, Berkeley has told Live Science that the signals are “from [human] radio interference, and not from extraterrestrials.”

FAST

FAST is an enormous ground-based telescope that is extremely sensitive and picks up radio signals from different points of the sky. It is used for research into SETI (the search for extraterrestrial intelligence) by looking for technosignatures, which are signals that would be produced by the technology of distant civilizations.

FAST looks through huge amounts of data to search for evidence of technosignatures, but there are difficulties resulting from it being so sensitive. SETI researcher Danny Price of Curtin University, who was not involved in the FAST research, explained in The Conversation that because FAST is so sensitive, it will pick up signals from many sources and is prone to detecting radio interference. He cautioned the public to, “stay intrigued, but don’t get too excited” when hearing about possible signals of alien civilizations.

The signal detected by FAST had been of particular interest because it was in a narrow band, which is unusual from natural sources. But one of the Chinese researchers, Tong-Jie Zhang, also cautioned in Science and Technology Daily that the possibility that the signal they detected was radio interference was “very high.”

That’s because there are so many radio signals given off on Earth that it’s very hard to avoid them all. “The big problem, and the problem in this particular case, is that we’re looking for signals from extraterrestrials, but what we find is a zillion signals from terrestrials,” Werthimer said to Live Science. “They’re very weak signals, but the cryogenic receivers on the telescopes are super sensitive and can pick up signals from cell phones, television, radar, and satellites — and there are more and more satellites in the sky every day. “

Editors' Recommendations

Finding recipes on TikTok and YouTube is my new favorite way to cook

Someone taking a picture of a llama cookie.

NASA beginning its 4th go at crucial Artemis mission rocket test tonight

An image of NASA’s moon rocket at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building for a 4.2-mile journey to Launch Complex 39B on March 17, 2022.

3 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Drive

Google Drive in Chrome on a MacBook.

American Arcadia has all the markings of a future indie darling

The key art for American Arcadia features Trevor, Angela, and the show's evil host.

What is Microsoft DirectStorage? Next-gen game loading, explained

A close-up of the Western Digital SN850 SSD.

I can’t stop thinking about Immortality, 2022’s most ambitious game

A woman stands outside in a city inImmortality.

Apple’s Medications app is a game-changer for the chronically ill

Apple Medications feature shown on an iPhone 12.

SpaceX fires employees for open letter critical of Elon Musk

spacexs new super heavy rocket shown off in elon musk tweet spacex logo

How to watch SpaceX launch a German radar satellite this morning

spacex sarah 1 livestream

My Fake Boyfriend review: A too-guilty pleasure of a rom-com

Andrew hangs out with his friends in My fake Boyfriend.

Apple M2 smokes the $6,000 Mac Pro and M1 MacBook Pro, leaked benchmark shows

Macbook Air (2022) on a stylized background.

The best Netflix original series right now (June 2022)

The cast of Stranger Things 4.

The best ’80s movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)

The cast of The Breakfast Club.