 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX shares stunning close-up footage of Starship engines firing up on 8th flight test

By
The Starship's Raptor engines igniting for the rocket's eighth flight test.
Screenshot SpaceX

SpaceX launched its mighty Starship rocket for the eighth time last week. The mission was a bit of mixed bag, with the team successfully catching the first-stage Super Heavy booster on its return to the launchpad, but losing the Starship spacecraft in a midair explosion minutes after stage separation. The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is now looking into what went wrong.

After each Starship test, SpaceX usually releases video clips showing the mission’s key moments. On Sunday, it shared some extraordinary footage (below) captured from below the booster as it launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The slowed-down video shows the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing up as the enormous 120-meter-tall vehicle leaves the launchpad.

Recommended Videos

View under the launch mount as Super Heavy&#39;s 33 Raptor engines ignite on Starship&#39;s eighth flight test pic.twitter.com/WRCazkhyXs

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

With the rocket pumping out a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust, it’s hard to fathom how the camera that captured the footage managed to stay intact. But stay intact it did.

SpaceX hasn’t revealed how it achieved the feat, but in the comments below the footage, someone asked X’s AI assistant, Grok, how the the footage was captured from such a seemingly vulnerable spot. The chatbot responded: “High-speed cameras under the launch mount capture the ignition of Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines. They’re mounted on reinforced structures, shielded from heat and debris, and use advanced telemetry to transmit footage in real-time. SpaceX has perfected this tech for jaw-dropping views like Starship’s eighth flight test.”

Capturing a close-up of the world’s most powerful rocket from this angle is all the more remarkable when you consider how the launchpad disintegrated when it was blasted by the Starship’s rocket engines on its maiden launch in April 2023.

For the second flight test, SpaceX engineers designed a more robust and secure launchpad able to handle the incredible force generated by the Raptor engines as the Starship lifted off.

Once testing of the rocket is complete, NASA and SpaceX will use the Starship rocket to carry crew and cargo to the lunar surface, and possibly to Mars, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX’s Starship explosion caused flights to change course
SpaceX's Starship reentering Earth's atmosphere.

SpaceX performed the seventh test flight of the Starship rocket on Thursday, but the upper-stage uncrewed Starship spacecraft blew up in midair soon after separating from the first-stage Super Heavy booster.

Footage of the debris falling over the Caribbean started to show up on social media, with SpaceX boss Elon Musk posting that “entertainment is guaranteed” with each Starship launch.

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft crash to Earth
Starship stage separation.

SpaceX nailed the landing of its first-stage Super Heavy booster during the seventh test of its mighty Starship rocket on Thursday, but the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suffered what SpaceX likes to call a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (in regular-speak, it blew up) soon after stage-separation.

A short while later, clips started appearing on social media apparently showing bits of the uncrewed Starship falling back to Earth near the Turks and Caicos Islands about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the rocket’s launch site near Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX chief Elon Musk reposted one of them, saying: "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!" However, it was later reported that the FAA had to divert a number of flights in the area to ensure aircraft were kept away from the descending debris. It's also currently unknown if any of the debris reached land or if all of it landed in the sea.

Read more
SpaceX makes incredible booster catch but loses rocket on seventh Starship test flight
SpaceX

SpaceX has made an incredible catch of its Super Heavy Booster during the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket, but has lost the vehicle. Launched at 5:37 p.m. ET today, Thursday January 16, from SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, this is only the second time that the enormous booster of the Starship has been caught, as part of SpaceX's aim to create a reusable heavy lift vehicle.

However, the upper stage of the Starship -- the part which should travel into orbit and deploy payloads -- seemed to have issues with its engines during its ascent, and communications with it were lost around 10 minutes after launch, around the time of main engine cut-off.

Read more