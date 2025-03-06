 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX’s Starship rocket blasts off in 8th test — watch the highlights here

By
SpaceX's mighty Starship rocket lifting off for the eighth time.
SpaceX's mighty Starship rocket lifting off for the eighth time. SpaceX

SpaceX has successfully launched the massive Starship rocket for the eighth time, and also landed the first-stage Super Heavy booster. But in a repeat of its last flight test in January, SpaceX lost the upper-stage Starship spacecraft before it could reach its targeted landing point in the Indian Ocean.

The latest flight test of the most powerful rocket ever to fly got underway from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, at about 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 7.

Recommended Videos

Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/OL7moLdZ2u

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Minutes after separating from the Starship spacecraft, the Super Heavy booster returned to the launch tower where it was secured by two giant mechanical arms. This is the third time for SpaceX to achieve the feat, and allows the company to reuse the booster for future missions.

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/JFeJSdnQ5x

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2025

But an anomaly caused the spacecraft to spin out of control, ending its mission ahead of time. SpaceX has landed the Starship in the Indian Ocean before, but on its last flight in January, and now on its latest test too, the spacecraft has suffered a catastrophic failure in flight.

SpaceX issued a statement soon after Thursday’s mission ended, saying: “During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.”

An investigation revealed that January’s loss was linked to unexpected vibrations that occurred during the flight. The vibrations caused extra stress on the vehicle, leading to propellant leaks and fires that eventually caused the Starship to disintegrate. It’s too early to say what went wrong in Thursday’s mission.

While SpaceX engineers will be feeling confident about their ability to bring home the Super Heavy booster, there is bound to be disappointment, if not concern, over the loss of the Starship in two consecutive missions.

NASA is hoping to use the vehicle for the Artemis III mission, currently scheduled for 2027, in which a modified version of the Starship spacecraft will put the first woman and the first person of color onto the lunar surface. There is also hope that it will be used for the first crewed mission to Mars. SpaceX boss Elon Musk wants that to happen before the end of this decade, but some time in the 2030s seems more likely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX makes incredible booster catch but loses rocket on seventh Starship test flight
SpaceX

SpaceX has made an incredible catch of its Super Heavy Booster during the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket, but has lost the vehicle. Launched at 5:37 p.m. ET today, Thursday January 16, from SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, this is only the second time that the enormous booster of the Starship has been caught, as part of SpaceX's aim to create a reusable heavy lift vehicle.

However, the upper stage of the Starship -- the part which should travel into orbit and deploy payloads -- seemed to have issues with its engines during its ascent, and communications with it were lost around 10 minutes after launch, around the time of main engine cut-off.

Read more
SpaceX won’t be launching its big Starship test flight today after all
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on the launchpad ahead of the Starship's seventh test flight.

Space watchers had been gearing up for an exciting evening tonight as SpaceX was set to launch its mighty Starship on its seventh test flight to date. The hope was to launch the massive rocket and have it deploy a payload for the first time, as well as facing the daunting challenge of trying to catch the rocket's Super Heavy Booster at the launch tower in Boca Chica, Texas.

However, now the test flight has been pushed back by one day due to weather conditions. The launch had been scheduled for tonight, Wednesday January 15, but SpaceX announced it would delay the flight until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 16 with a 60-minute launch window. Though rockets can typically handle some adverse weather conditions such as winds and rain, high winds or the possibility of lightning strikes could cause problems for delicate electronics, so launches generally wait for clear conditions.

Read more
Will SpaceX’s Starship be able to repeat this awesome feat on Wednesday?
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster being caught by the launch tower for the first time.

SpaceX is gearing up for the seventh test flight of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to launch.

At the current time, the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is targeting liftoff for the afternoon of Wednesday, January 15.

Read more