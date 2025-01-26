 Skip to main content
Gorgeous James Webb Space Telescope images land on new U.S. stamps

By

In a mark of its huge impact on the world of science and astronomy, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope finds itself once again as the inspiration for a new set of stamps from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Two new stamps issued this month feature iconic images captured by Webb, one of them showing a spiral galaxy called NGC 628. “Webb’s observations combine near- and mid-infrared light to reveal glowing gas and dust in stark shades of orange and red, as well as finer spiral shapes with the appearance of jagged edges,” NASA said of the image (below), adding that the galaxy is located 32 million light-years away in the Pisces constellation.

A new USPS stamp featuring an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
USPS

The other new stamp (below) features a Webb image of the central portion of the star cluster IC 348 in near-infrared light. The cluster is an astonishing 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Perseus. According to NASA, the wispy curtains that dominate the image are interstellar material reflecting the light from the cluster’s stars, a phenomenon known as a “reflection nebula.”

A new USPS stamp featuring an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
USPS

“The James Webb Space Telescope transforms science into art as it continues to capture extraordinary snapshots of deep space brimming with incredible scientific data to be studied for decades to come,” Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a release.

Fox added: “NASA science is literally everywhere, and it continues to deliver for the American people so that everyone can have the opportunity to hold a piece of space in their hands with these breathtaking images beyond our solar system. I am excited that not only my favorite image, the spiral galaxy NGC 628, is featured this year, but that both stamps are taking us on an incredible journey into our cosmic history from one mailbox to another.”

The new stamps honor the remarkable accomplishments of the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the world’s premier infrared space science observatory. By featuring Webb’s captivating images, the USPS brings the wonders of the cosmos to folks everywhere, giving them a tangible connection to groundbreaking astronomical discoveries. They also showcase the cutting-edge technology and engineering behind the telescope, and could even inspire the scientists of tomorrow by sparking curiosity and interest among the young.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched in 2021 with the goals of observing the early universe, studying galaxy formation and evolution, and better understanding star and planet formation. Images from the telescope last appeared on USPS stamps in 2024.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
