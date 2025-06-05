 Skip to main content
How to watch a historic moon landing on Thursday

By
ispace SMBC x HAKUTO-R VENTURE MOON: Live Landing Coverage

After failing to nail a lunar landing in 2023, ispace is once again vying to become the first commercial company in Japan to successfully perform a soft landing on the moon. It’s also set to deploy the first European-built lunar rover.

The Tokyo-based startup is aiming to perform a controlled touchdown of the Resilience lander near the moon’s North Pole in the region known as Mare Frigoris. 

Resilience, part of ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 2, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 15.

Besides demonstrating ispace’s lunar transportation capabilities, the mission will also test several advanced communication systems, and deploy a number of science payloads. It will also deliver to the lunar surface a micro-rover, called Tenacious. The vehicle will collect soil samples and conduct experiments during its two-week exploration. As part of a cultural program for the mission, Tenacious will drop off a miniature wooden cottage artwork called Moonhouse, designed by Swedish artist Mikael Genberg.

The mission marks ispace’s second attempt at a lunar landing, following an earlier one that ended in failure in April 2023 when the lander lost contact with the mission team during its final descent.

The following year, Texas-based Intuitive Machines performed a successful lunar landing in February 2024, though soon after touchdown, the Odysseus lander tipped to a 30-degree angle. Despite the unexpected development, all of its instrument payloads remained functional, and the mission was deemed a success for the private firm.

And then in March this year, another commercial company, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace, became the first commercial firm to achieve a fully successful soft landing on the moon when its Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander remained stable and upright following touchdown. The lander operated for about two weeks before losing power due to the onset of a lunar night. 

Interest in moon exploration among private firms has increased in recent years due to advances in technology, lower launch costs, government partnerships, and the prospect of mining lunar resources, all factors that are making our nearest neighbor an exciting new commercial and strategic frontier.

How to watch

A livestream of ispace’s attempted landing will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 5, which is 3:10 a.m. Japan time on Friday, June 6. 

The ispace team is currently targeting around 3:15 p.m. ET (4:17 a.m. Japan time) for the landing, though this could change. For the latest updates, be sure to check ispace’s X account.

You can watch the landing attempt via the video player embedded at the top of this page. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Editors’ Recommendations

‘Quite frankly terrifying’: how Firefly’s Blue Ghost engineers are preparing to land on the moon
Rendering of Blue Ghost's descent to the moon's surface.

Like throwing a dart and hitting the bullseye on a moving target in the next city over: that’s what it’s like trying to land a spacecraft on the moon. With an inhospitable surface of steep craters and inconvenient boulders, there are no landing pads, no GPS, no air traffic control, and no one to help if things go wrong.

This weekend, Firefly Aerospace will attempt to defy the odds and land its Blue Ghost spacecraft safely on the moon’s surface, touching down in the Mare Crisium region on the moon’s near side.

Read more
How to watch Firefly launch its Blue Ghost mission to the moon on Tuesday night
Rendering of the Blue Ghost on the moon's surface.

This week will feature a historic event as Firefly Aerospace launches its first mission to the moon. The Blue Ghost mission aims to put a lander on the moon carrying NASA science experiments, as part of NASA's efforts to get private companies involved in lunar exploration. If the landing succeeds, it will be just the second soft lunar landing by a private company, following the Intuitive Machines Odyssey lander last year.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost mission will launch late at night on Tuesday, January 14, or Wednesday, January 15. Using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the Blue Ghost will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch will be liveistreamed by NASA, and you can watch it either on YouTube or by using the video embedded below:

Read more
How to watch SpaceX’s seventh Starship launch on Thursday
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.

UPDATE: SpaceX has delayed Wednesday's launch attempt. The article below has been updated to include details of the new schedule.

SpaceX is making final preparations for the seventh launch of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

Read more