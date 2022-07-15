How to watch a spaceship dock with the ISS on Saturday

SpaceX launched another Cargo Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, July 14.

The crewless capsule is carrying supplies for the astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) and is due to dock with the orbital outpost on Saturday morning ET.

NASA will livestream the Cargo Dragon as it approaches the space station, and also the moment it docks. Read on to find out how to watch the event and what else to expect during the real-time broadcast.

The spacecraft is carrying with it 5,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo.

The science experiments include the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. EMIT will use special technology to measure the mineral composition of dust in Earth’s arid regions. “Mineral dust blown into the air can travel significant distances and affect Earth’s climate, weather, vegetation, and more,” NASA said this week. It’s hoped that the gathered data will advance scientists’ understanding of the effects of mineral dust on humans.

How to watch

SpaceX’s CRS-25 Cargo Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock with the space station at 11:20 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 16. Coverage of the rendezvous will begin at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT.

You can watch the livestream by firing up the video player embedded at the top of this page, or by visiting NASA’s website, which will carry the same feed.

What to expect

Besides some hopefully awesome views of Earth, we’ll also get to see the Cargo Dragon approach the International Space Station as both spacecraft orbit Earth at around 17,500 mph.

The Dragon will deploy its autonomous systems to help it edge toward the ISS until it docks with the orbital outpost. Once the connection has been confirmed, the crew aboard the space station will be able to enter the capsule to retrieve the delivered equipment and supplies.

Commentary explaining the proceedings will accompany the livestream, as well as the communications between Mission Control and astronauts aboard the ISS overseeing the capsule’s arrival.

