 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Trevor Mogg
By
DART's Impact with Asteroid Dimorphos (Official NASA Broadcast)

NOTE: NASA is offering two feeds of the event — read on for more details.

NASA is about to deliberately crash a spacecraft into a distant asteroid in a first-of-its-kind planetary defense test.

The hope is that by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid at a speed of around 15,000 mph, we can alter its orbit, thereby confirming a way to direct potentially hazardous space rocks away from Earth.

To be clear, NASA’s target asteroid, Dimorphos, poses no threat to Earth. This is merely an effort to determine the viability of such a process if we do ever spot a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which launched in November 2021, will reach Dimorphos on Monday, September 26, and the whole event will be streamed online.

Mission overview

The 530-feet-wide Dimorphos asteroid is orbiting another one called Didymos, which is about half a mile across.

When DART smashes into Dimorphos at a location about 6.8 million miles from Earth, telescopes here on the ground will analyze the asteroid’s orbit to see if it has changed in any way.

DART is equipped with an instrument called the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation (DRACO). DRACO is guiding DART to its final destination and will also provide a real-time feed from the spacecraft, sending one image per second back to Earth.

NASA says that in the hours before impact, the screen will appear mostly black, apart from a single point of light marking the location of the binary asteroid system that the spacecraft is heading toward.

But as the moment of impact draws closer, the point of light will get bigger and eventually detailed asteroids will be visible.

Last week, DART also ejected a camera called the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging Asteroids (LICIACube). This will fly past Dimorphos about three minutes after the impact, capturing high-resolution images of the crash site, including the resulting plume of asteroid material and possibly the newly formed impact crater.

How to watch

The DART spacecraft is set to impact the Dimorphos asteroid at 7:14 p.m. ET (4:14 p.m. PT) on Monday, September 26.

NASA is offering two feeds of the event. The first, embedded at the top of this page, offers the most up-to-date DRACO camera feed and starts at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The second feed, which can be found on this page, offers similar coverage and begins half an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

NASA said that after impact, the feed will turn black due to a loss signal. Then, after about two minutes, the stream will show a replay showing the final moments leading up to impact.

At 8 p.m. NASA will livestream a press briefing discussing the mission.

Editors' Recommendations

Troubled CAPSTONE satellite still struggling but maintaining heat
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1
How to watch the Artemis I demonstration tanking test on Wednesday
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
Asteroid-impacting DART mission deploys a tiny observer satellite
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Meteor Network solves Thursday’s fireball mystery
A meteorite streaks across the sky over the U.K. in September 2022.
Inflatable lunar habitat could keep future moon explorers cozy
A vision of a future Moon settlement assembled from semi-buried inflatable habitats. Sited beside the lunar poles in regions of near-perpetual solar illumination, mirrors positioned above each habitat would reflect sunlight into greenhouses within the doughnut-shaped habitats.
Glitch fixed on Voyager 1 probe, but underlying cause still a mystery
Voyager’s high-gain antenna, seen at the center of this illustration of the NASA spacecraft, is one component controlled by the attitude articulation and control system (AACS).
Stars sparkle in various colors in this week’s Hubble image
This glittering gathering of stars is the globular cluster NGC 6558, and it was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. NGC 6558 is closer to the center of the Milky Way than Earth is, and lies about 23,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.
NASA spacewalk video shows dramatic view of Earth
Russian cosmonauts during a spacewalk in September 2022.
After SLS rocket flop, Space Coast visitors make do with SpaceX launch
Falcon 9
ISS astronaut shows how CPR is performed in space
The International Space Station.
Surreal NASA video makes Earth look like another world
An aurora seen from the space station.
NASA’s Webb telescope captures the majestic Tarantula Nebula
The Tarantula Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Space expert reveals Guinness World Records of the universe
A luminous active galactic nucleus known as a quasar.