 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft splash down on Sunday

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA’s Orion spacecraft has completed all of its engine burns to put it on its homecoming path.

Assuming its 239,000-mile voyage back to Earth goes without a hitch, the uncrewed capsule will splash down off the coast of California on Sunday, December 11.

Read on for full details on how to watch a livestream of its return home.

The Orion spacecraft departed atop NASA’s new SLS rocket in the Artemis I mission on November 16.

The mission is essentially a dry run for a crewed voyage that could take place as early as 2024 using the same rocket and capsule.

Related

The mission has so far gone entirely according to plan, with the Orion making a close flyby of the moon last month before entering a distant retrograde orbit around our nearest neighbor.

During its journey, the capsule has been sending back stunning imagery showing the moon up close and Earth in the background. The Orion also set a new record for the furthest distance traveled from Earth by an astronaut-ready spacecraft.

How to watch

The Orion spacecraft is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET) on Sunday, December 11.

A livestream from Mission Control in Houston will start at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). Tho coverage will track the spacecraft’s entry into Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 mph, and its parachute-assisted descent to the splashdown site.

The recovery team will also be shown making its way to the spacecraft to pluck it out of the water.

You can watch NASA’s livestream via the video player at the top of this page, or by visiting NASA Live TV, which will carry the same feed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch Orion’s return flyby of the moon on Monday
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft’s solar array wings.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft readies itself for long journey home
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.
Watch NASA’s cinematic video of the Artemis I moon mission
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
This is the stunning view humans will soon get to experience
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft
watch earth rise from the orion spacecraft
Japan admits defeat with its moonbound CubeSat
The moon and Earth seen from the space station.
SpaceX launches booster for 11th time, but this time it didn’t return
spacex launch booster 11th time falcon9
Ingenuity takes shortest flight in Martian aviation history
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
How to watch SpaceX launch its new Cargo Dragon capsule to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
Orion spacecraft enters distant retrograde orbit around the moon
View of the Moon seen from ESA's European Service Module that is powering NASA's Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back, on flight day nine of the Artemis I mission, on 24 November 2022.
Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled
Artist’s conception of a gas giant exoplanet orbiting around a Sun-like star. The young exoplanet HD 114082 b revolves around its Sun-like star within 110 days at a distance of 0.5 astronomical units.
All the science that’s launching to the space station today
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon cargo spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Nov. 21, 2022, in preparation for the 26th commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station.
Listen to the spooky echoes of a black hole
The black hole in V404 Cygni is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. A burst of X-rays from the black hole detected in 2015 created the high-energy rings from a phenomenon known as light echoes, where light bounces off of dust clouds in between the system and Earth. In these images, X-rays from Chandra are shown, along with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope that depict the stars in the field of view.