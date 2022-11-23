 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft

Trevor Mogg
By

Following its spectacular launch atop NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 16, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on Monday performed a flyby of the moon that took it to within just 81 miles of the lunar surface.

During what is the first mission in NASA’s Artemis program, the flight is testing key technologies for upcoming crewed missions to the moon and beyond.

On Saturday, the Orion will pass the furthest point from Earth traveled by a human-rated spacecraft. That record was set by the Apollo 13 spacecraft 52 years ago when it took three astronauts 248,655 miles beyond Earth.

Related

Two days later, on Monday at 4:06 p.m. ET, the Orion will set a new record when it reaches a point 268,552 miles from Earth.

In the meantime, enjoy this sublime footage (below) captured by one of the Orion’s cameras showing Earth emerging from behind the moon.

“Earth rises from behind the moon in this video captured by a camera on one of Orion’s solar array wings,” NASA said in a comment accompanying the video. “The video was taken at 8:05 a.m. ET on flight day six of the 25.5 day Artemis I mission, shortly after the outbound powered flyby and six minutes after the spacecraft regained connection with NASA’s Deep Space Network.”

NASA said recently that the Artemis I mission has, so far, exceeded expectations. The spacecraft is set to splash down off the coast of California on December 11. After that, NASA will send the Orion on the same journey as part of the Artemis II mission, but this time with astronauts on board. And then, Artemis III will see NASA put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in what will be the first astronaut lunar landing since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Watch NASA’s cinematic animation of upcoming Mars Sample Return mission
Animation screen grab showing NASA's upcoming Mars Sample Return mission.
NASA inks deal with SpaceX for second crewed lunar landing
Artist concept of the SpaceX Starship on the surface of the Moon.
NASA’s moon spacecraft beams back first images of Earth
Orion's first image of Earth.
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission finally underway with SLS rocket launch
NASA's SLS rocket launching at the start of the Artemis I mission.
NASA shifts launch date again for its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA’s Cygnus docks successfully with ISS despite solar array issue
The Cygnus cargo spacecraft after being captured by the Canadarm2 robotic arm at the ISS.
NASA inspects SLS moon rocket following Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.
Challenger space shuttle fragment found 36 years after disaster
The Space Shuttle Challenger launching in 1986.
How to watch SpaceX launch two media satellites this morning
COSMO-SkyMed mission ready for launch.
NASA sticks with Artemis I launch despite minor damage from Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams began walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole.
NASA launches weather satellite and inflatable heat shield test
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) tech demo lifts off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:49 a.m. PST (4:49 a.m. EST) Nov. 10, 2022.
See the dark pillar of the Cone Nebula captured by the Very Large Telescope
The Cone Nebula is part of a star-forming region of space, NGC 2264, about 2500 light-years away. Its pillar-like appearance is a perfect example of the shapes that can develop in giant clouds of cold molecular gas and dust, known for creating new stars. This dramatic new view of the nebula was captured with the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), and released on the occasion of ESO’s 60th anniversary.
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.