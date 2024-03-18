 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA and Boeing start fueling Starliner spacecraft for first crewed flight

Trevor Mogg
By
Engineers fuel Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.
Engineers fuel Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Boeing Space

After numerous delays, NASA and Boeing look more certain than ever to launch the first crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft in May.

In a major step toward the long-awaited Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, Boeing has started fueling the spacecraft.

Recommended Videos

The CFT mission will see NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams climb aboard the Starliner atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket for a historic flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Related

The Starliner spacecraft, which comprises a reusable crew and expendable service module, was recently transported to the Hazardous Processing Area at Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility (C3PF) near the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the aerospace giant said in a message shared on Monday, adding that fueling the Starliner will take around two weeks.

The propellant loading operation is being carried out by a team of specially trained technicians, including engineers specialized in fluids, propellants, and electrics.

“Following fueling, final closeout activities will be performed for the spacecraft’s rollout from the factory to United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,” Boeing said. “Closeout activities include removing propellant access panels, placing environmental covers over the spacecraft’s thrust nozzle outlets, performing thermal protection system work, checking the spacecraft’s final weight and center of gravity, and loading it onto the transport vehicle.”

It’s taken a long time to get this far, and NASA and Boeing will be keen to see the first crewed mission pass off without any issues.

The first Starliner flight, back in December 2019, failed to reach the ISS, and a subsequent investigation surfaced a slew of problems with the spacecraft and its systems. A second test flight in 2022 managed to dock with the ISS before returning home, but more issues had to be addressed following the mission.

Now it appears that Boeing is finally ready to put a crew inside the capsule and send it to the orbital outpost — and back again.

Getting the Starliner operational will give NASA another option for crewed flights to low-Earth orbit alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which has been transporting astronauts to and from the ISS since 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s Juno spacecraft to pass within 1,000 miles of volcanic moon Io
This image revealing the north polar region of the Jovian moon Io was taken on October 15 by NASA’s Juno. Three of the mountain peaks visible in the upper part of image, near the day-night dividing line, were observed here for the first time by the spacecraft’s JunoCam.

NASA's Juno spacecraft, currently in orbit around Jupiter, will soon be making a close flyby of one of the planet's most dramatic moons, Io. On Saturday, December 30, Juno will come within 1,000 miles of Io, making it the closest spacecraft to that moon in the last 20 years.

Io is an intriguing place because it shows signs of significant volcanic activity, making it the most geologically active body in the solar system. It hosts over 400 active volcanoes, which periodically erupt due to hot magma inside the moon created by friction caused by the gravitational pull between Jupiter and its other large moons.

Read more
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft sends back its first image of a star field
This illustration, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.

NASA has shared the first images taken by its Psyche mission, which launched in October to study a strange metal asteroid located in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft, which is still on its long journey, is expected to make its arrival at the asteroid in 2029 and is currently between the orbits of Earth and Mars. But it is already testing out its instruments by taking a test image using its two cameras and sending it back to Earth, in a process called first light.

The image captured by Psyche's cameras shows a field of stars in the constellation Pisces. It is a mosaic made from the total of 68 images taken by the two cameras, with its first camera Imager A taking images for the left side and its second camera imager B taking images for the right side.

Read more
See how NASA’s cosmos-mapping SPHEREx spacecraft is starting to take shape
Cones protecting the SPHEREx space telescope.

How NASA’s SPHEREx Mission Will Map the Cosmos

NASA has just offered an update on its ambitious SPHEREx mission, which plans to map the entire sky from low-Earth orbit when it launches in the next couple of years.

Read more