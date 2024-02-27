SpaceX is getting ready to launch three NASA astronauts and one Roscosmos cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew-8 mission is targeting just gone midnight ET on Friday morning for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As with any rocket launch, calm weather conditions are needed around the launch site and along the flight path to ensure the safety of the vehicle and those onboard.

NASA always turns to the 45th Weather Squadron for forecasts ahead of launches, and at the current time it’s putting the probability of the flight getting away on time at a reassuring 90%.

“A couple more spectacular weather days are expected across Central Florida before a pattern shift brings in clouds and isolated showers toward the end of the week,” the squadron said, adding that isolated showers are the primary weather concern for launch.

Other launch opportunities are available over the following two days, though the slightly deteriorating weather conditions see the probability of launch slip to 75% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

Crew-8, comprising NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, recently completed a full rehearsal for launch, according to a SpaceX post on social media on Tuesday.

Crew-8, SpaceX, and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff this week pic.twitter.com/c3LzXYExnt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 27, 2024

SpaceX is targeting targeting 12:04 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1, for liftoff, which is 9:04 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 29.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company will live stream the early stages of the mission, including the launch, the return of the first-stage booster, and stage separation. Those tuning in will also be able to hear the communications between the crew and Mission Control.

Assuming the rocket launches on time, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will dock with the ISS on Saturday, March 2, at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT), with NASA’s live stream starting two hours before.

