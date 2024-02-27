 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX needs good weather for Crew-8 launch. Here’s how it’s looking

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is getting ready to launch three NASA astronauts and one Roscosmos cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew-8 mission is targeting just gone midnight ET on Friday morning for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Recommended Videos

As with any rocket launch, calm weather conditions are needed around the launch site and along the flight path to ensure the safety of the vehicle and those onboard.

Related

NASA always turns to the 45th Weather Squadron for forecasts ahead of launches, and at the current time it’s putting the probability of the flight getting away on time at a reassuring 90%.

“A couple more spectacular weather days are expected across Central Florida before a pattern shift brings in clouds and isolated showers toward the end of the week,” the squadron said, adding that isolated showers are the primary weather concern for launch.

Other launch opportunities are available over the following two days, though the slightly deteriorating weather conditions see the probability of launch slip to 75% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

Crew-8, comprising NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, recently completed a full rehearsal for launch, according to a SpaceX post on social media on Tuesday.

Crew-8, SpaceX, and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff this week pic.twitter.com/c3LzXYExnt

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 27, 2024

SpaceX is targeting targeting 12:04 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1, for liftoff, which is 9:04 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 29.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company will live stream the early stages of the mission, including the launch, the return of the first-stage booster, and stage separation. Those tuning in will also be able to hear the communications between the crew and Mission Control.

Assuming the rocket launches on time, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will dock with the ISS on Saturday, March 2, at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT), with NASA’s live stream starting two hours before.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch Axiom Space’s first all-European mission blast off the launchpad
Axiom Space's crewed Axiom-3 mission leaving the launchpad.

The first all-European commercial crew has launched safely from the Kennedy Space Center and is now on its way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four-person crew for Axiom Space's Axiom-3 mission blasted off the launchpad just before 4:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. ET) on Thursday before climbing rapidly to orbit. Here’s some footage and images of the rocket heading to space:

Read more
SpaceX has set a new date for Axiom-3 crewed rocket launch
The Axiom 3 mission waiting to launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Axiom 3 crew to space. SpaceX

NASA’s third private launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday to give SpaceX more time to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

Read more
SpaceX needs good weather for Wednesday’s crewed launch. Here’s the forecast
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of its Crew-5 mission.

SpaceX and Axiom Space are making final preparations for their third private crewed launch from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

The Axiom 3 mission is targeted for Wednesday and is the first crewed launch from U.S. soil to the ISS since SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission, which got underway in August 2023.

Read more