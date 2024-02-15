 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA switches SpaceX’s Crew-8 launch date again

Trevor Mogg
By

Just a couple of days after NASA announced it was delaying the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by a week, the agency has come back to say it’s pushing back the earliest possible launch date by another two days.

It means that the Crew-8 mission will now launch no earlier than Friday, March 1.

Recommended Videos

The adjustments to the schedule have been prompted by the timing of Intuitive Mission’s IM-1 lunar mission, which got underway on Wednesday from the same Cape Canaveral launch pad that Crew-8 will use.

Related

“NASA and SpaceX teams have adjusted the launch date for the Crew8 mission to no earlier than Friday, March 1 at 12:04 am ET,” the agency said in a post on social media on Thursday. “The shift follows the successful launch on February 15 of the Intuitive Machines IM-1 spacecraft on a robotic mission to land on the moon from Launch Complex 39A.”

NASA and SpaceX teams have adjusted the launch date for the #Crew8 mission to NET Friday, March 1 at 12:04am ET.

The shift follows the successful launch on Feb. 15 of the Intuitive Machines IM-1 spacecraft on a robotic mission to land on the Moon from Launch Complex 39A. pic.twitter.com/WWW3TA1jKg

&mdash; NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) February 15, 2024

The crew — NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, Michael Barratt, and Matthew Dominick, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin — will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Barratt has been to space twice before, while the others will be heading there for the first time.

The launch is set to take place about six months after Crew-7 launched to the ISS, and about six weeks after the last crewed flight to the orbital outpost in a private mission organized by Texas-based Axiom Space.

The Crew-8 astronauts are expected to spend six months living and working aboard the space station as it orbits about 250 miles above Earth.

SpaceX will live stream the launch and early stages of the Crew-8 mission. Be sure to check back for full details on how to watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The 60 best space photos of all time from Nasa, Hubble, and more
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

We're living through a golden age of space exploration, from rovers landing on Mars to astronauts living on board the International Space Station to the most complex and capable telescopes ever devised sending back stunning images of the cosmos. With technology like the high definition cameras on the Perseverance rover and the incredible sensitive infrared detectors on the James Webb Space Telescope, we're getting new views of the world beyond our own planet every day.

Some images of space stay entrenched in the public imagination, like the famous Pale blue Dot photos from 1990. It shows Earth as seen by the Voyager spacecraft just minutes before its camera was turned off. Traveling beyond the orbit of Pluto, the image shows the view when Voyager turned back around and viewed Earth -- the tiny, almost imperceptible dot seen against the emptiness of space.

Read more
Gorgeous images show Axiom-3 crew over Himalayas on ISS approach
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying four Axiom MIssion 3 astronauts is pictured docked to the space station shortly after an orbital sunrise.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaching the ISS in the Axiom-3 mission. NASA

The first all-European commercial crew to head for the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbital outpost on Saturday morning.

Read more
Watch Axiom Space’s first all-European mission blast off the launchpad
Axiom Space's crewed Axiom-3 mission leaving the launchpad.

The first all-European commercial crew has launched safely from the Kennedy Space Center and is now on its way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four-person crew for Axiom Space's Axiom-3 mission blasted off the launchpad just before 4:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. ET) on Thursday before climbing rapidly to orbit. Here’s some footage and images of the rocket heading to space:

Read more